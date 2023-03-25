NCAA regional final
Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso holds up the regional championship banner following Saturday night’s NCAA regional final victory over Cornell at SNHU Arena in Manchester. For more photos from the game, visit UnionLeader.com.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Although Cornell entered Saturday’s matchup with Boston University ranked second among Division I ice hockey teams in goals allowed per game this season (1.94), BU showed it can play some stingy defense as well.

Goaltender Drew Commesso made 13 saves and the second-seeded Terriers extended their season by beating third-seeded Cornell 2-1 in the championship game of the NCAA Division I tournament’s Manchester Regional played before 7,143 fans at SNHU Arena.