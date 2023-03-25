Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso holds up the regional championship banner following Saturday night’s NCAA regional final victory over Cornell at SNHU Arena in Manchester. For more photos from the game, visit UnionLeader.com.
Boston University's Wilmer Skoog can't get his stick on the puck as it makes its way past the crease in front of Cornell goalie Ian Shane during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Cornell’s Dalton Bancroft and Boston University’s Cade Webber watch the puck hit the crossbar behind Terrier goalie Drew Commesso during Saturday night’s NCAA regional final game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Boston University goalie Drew Commesso makes a glove save with teammate Ty Gallagher and Cornell's Matt Stienburg battling in front during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso holds up the regional championship banner following Saturday night’s NCAA regional final victory over Cornell at SNHU Arena in Manchester. For more photos from the game, visit UnionLeader.com.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso holds up the regional championship banner following Saturday night’s NCAA regional final victory over Cornell at SNHU Arena in Manchester. For more photos from the game, visit UnionLeader.com.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University's Ethan Phillips beats Cornell goalie Ian Shane for a goal during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell's Ben Berard checks Boston University's Domenick Fensore during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University goalie Drew Commesso makes a save with Cornell's Matt Stienburg looking for a rebound during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell's Matt Stienburg reacts after teammate Dalton Bancroft scored a late goal during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against Boston University at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University players surround goaltender Drew Commesso at the conclusion of Saturday night's NCAA regional final victory over Cornell at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University players surround goaltender Drew Commesso at the conclusion of Saturday night's NCAA regional final victory over Cornell at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University players celebrate at the conclusion of Saturday night's NCAA regional final victory over Cornell at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso celebrates with teammate Domenick Fensore following Saturday night's NCAA regional final victory over Cornell at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University's Lane Hutson holds off Cornell's Nick DeSantis during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University's Lane Hutson holds off Cornell's Nick DeSantis during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell's Sebastian Driven and Boston Unversity's Jamie Armstrong battle in front of Cornell goalie Ian Shane during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell's Gabriel Seger skates the puck away from Boston Unversity's Sam Stevens during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University's Lane Huston looks to clear the puck away from Cornell's Kyler Kovich during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University's Wilmer Skoog can't get his stick on the puck as it makes its way past the crease in front of Cornell goalie Ian Shane during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University goalie Drew Commesso makes a chest save as Cornell's Jack Malone looks for a rebound during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University’s Wilmer Skoog reacts after scoring a goal against Cornell during Saturday night’s NCAA regional final game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University players celebrate a goal by Wilmer Skoog against Cornell during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell’s Dalton Bancroft and Boston University’s Cade Webber watch the puck hit the crossbar behind Terrier goalie Drew Commesso during Saturday night’s NCAA regional final game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell's Kyler Kovich checks Boston University's Lane Hutson during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University goalie Drew Commesso makes a glove save with teammate Ty Gallagher and Cornell's Matt Stienburg battling in front during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell goalie Ian Shane makes a glove save during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against Boston University at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Boston University's Ethan Phillips checks Cornell's Ben Berard during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell's Ondrej Psenicka and Boston University's Domenick Fensore get caught up with the referee in the corner during Saturday night's NCAA regional final game against at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
MANCHESTER — Although Cornell entered Saturday’s matchup with Boston University ranked second among Division I ice hockey teams in goals allowed per game this season (1.94), BU showed it can play some stingy defense as well.
Goaltender Drew Commesso made 13 saves and the second-seeded Terriers extended their season by beating third-seeded Cornell 2-1 in the championship game of the NCAA Division I tournament’s Manchester Regional played before 7,143 fans at SNHU Arena.
Commesso, a junior, was selected as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. He originally committed to play for the University of New Hampshire before landing at BU.
Seniors Wilmer Skoog and Ethan Phillips scored for BU, which won the Hockey East regular season championship and the Hockey East tournament.
“I’m just really proud of this group,” BU coach Jay Pandolfo said. “All year long they’ve been a resilient group.
“Cornell’s a heavy team. They like to get pucks behind you. Our guys did a heck of a job keeping them to the outside. I don’t know what their shot total was, but it wasn’t very high. Great job by our team.”
The Terriers led 2-0 until Cornell’s Matt Stienburg scored with 28 seconds to play — minutes after the Big Red pulled goaltender Ian Shane for an extra attacker. Cornell (21-11-2) continued to apply pressure in the final seconds, but failed to force overtime.
It’s the third time BU (29-10-0) has reached the Frozen Four through the Manchester Regional. The Terriers also won two games in Manchester in 2009 and 2015.
“(BU) played an outstanding game,” Cornell coach Mike Schafer said. “They have a great hockey team. Knew going in it was going to be a tough game —especially if they scored the first goal.
“It was just a grind … it was a grind to create chances. Wish them the best in the Frozen Four.”
BU, which beat Western Michigan 5-1 in Thursday’s regional semifinals, will play either Minnesota or St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four on April 6 (ESPN2). Those teams met in the Fargo Regional championship game Saturday night.
Shane recorded 19 saves for the Big Red. He allowed five goals in five postseason games this season.
Cornell was attempting to reach the Frozen Four for the first time since 2003, when it lost to UNH in the national semifinals. The Big Red advanced to the regional final by beating Denver, last year’s national champion, 2-0 on Thursday.
Each team had four shots on goal in a scoreless first period.
Skoog, the center on BU’s third line, took advantage of a Cornell turnover in its own end and gave BU a 1-0 lead by scoring from just outside the crease at 17:47 of the second period. It was his 16th goal of the season. Jeremy Wilmer collected the only assist.
“When the first one goes in it kind of changes the complex of the game,” Schafer said. “The one thing we can guarantee our alumni is we’ll play hard, and we did that tonight.”
Right wing Ethan Phillips doubled BU’s lead when he collected his own rebound on a shot from the left faceoff circle and beat Shane at 12:34 of the third. Matt Brown was credited with the lone assist.
Each team failed to score on three power play opportunities. Cornell scored three goals in its last 38 power-play chances this season.
In addition to Commenso, the all-tournament team included Phillips, Skoog, Cornell forward Jack O’Leary, BU defenseman Lane Hutson and BU defenseman Domenick Fensore.
BU has made 38 appearances in the NCAA tournament, which is third among Division I schools. Minnesota and Michigan have each qualified 40 times. … Hutson scored with 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation to give BU a 4-3 victory over Cornell during the regular season. Cornell did not trail in that game until Hutson’s goal. … Cornell’s 2-0 victory over top-seeded Denver on Thursday was the fourth time a No. 4 seed has won in the Manchester Regional. The others are Miami of Ohio (2007), UNH (2011) and Notre Dame (2017). … BU is 21-0-0 this season when it scores the game’s first goal.