MANCHESTER — There will be a hockey doubleheader today at SNHU Arena, one of four sites for this year’s 16-team NCAA Division I tournament.
Boston University (27-10-0) will skate against Western Michigan (23-14-1) at 2 p.m., and Denver (30-9-0), last year’s national champion, will face Cornell (20-10-2) at 5:30 p.m. The winners will advance to Saturday’s regional championship game, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at each team:
Boston University
The Terriers enter today’s contest on a seven-game winning streak. That includes a 3-2 overtime victory against Merrimack in the Hockey East tournament’s championship game.
BU has a 4-0 record in games played in the Manchester regional. The Terriers advanced to the Frozen Four through Manchester in 2009 and 2015, and they’ll undoubtedly have the most fan support of any team in the regional.
“It’s obviously beneficial for us to play in Manchester,” BU captain Domenick Fensore said. “It’s close to Boston. There’s going to be a lot of BU supporters in the crowd, so that’s going to help us with our energy level and get us into the game.”
Like each of the four head coaches in the Manchester Regional, BU’s Jay Pandolfo is coaching at his alma mater.
“The big thing for us … what we’ve focused on throughout the course of the year is playing our game,” Pandolfo said. “You obviously have to make adjustments to what certain teams do, but we feel like we’re at our best when we’re playing the style that we want to play. We want to transition fast. We want to try to end plays in the defensive zone fast and transition out of the (defensive) zone. We want to pressure offensively. That’s the mindset we have going into most games. Yeah, of course you game plan for certain teams, but at the end of the day we want to make sure we’re playing our type of hockey.”
The BU-Western Michigan matchup features two of the top offensive teams in Division I. BU ranks third in goals per game (3.92) and Western Michigan is fifth (3.87). Western Michigan right wing Jason Polin leads Division I in goals (29). He skates on a line with left wing Ryan McAllister (13-35-48) and center Max Sasson (15-27-42).
Polin and BU’s Lane Hutson, a freshman defenseman, are both finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.
“They’re a very aggressive team,” BU forward Matt Brown said. “They like to press on the forecheck and that’s something we’ve been preparing for. We haven’t really faced that. In the last couple weeks, we faced teams that sat back a little more, so we’re going to make that adjustment. We know they’re very good offensively. We’ve been preparing for that as well. As (Fensore) said, we’ll try to take away their time and space. Everything else has just been kind of our usual preparation.”
Western Michigan
Western Michigan finished second in the NCHC regular-season standings, and was swept (2-0) by seventh-seeded Colorado College in the NCHC quarterfinals.
The Broncos are in the NCAA tournament for the eighth time, and beat Northeastern in the opening round last year before losing to Minnesota in the regional final.
“Our mindset doesn’t really change from game to game,” Polin said. “We try and produce on offense the way that we normally do. Our goal is to get pucks into their zone and grind it out and produce our offense. … Get pucks on net and create opportunities.”
Western Michigan coach Pat Ferschweiler on Polin: “At the end of the day, I believe Jason is the best player in college hockey. He’s the leading goal scorer in college hockey. I also believe he’s the best defensive forward in college hockey. … He’s basically a professional forward out there.”
Western Michigan junior Cameron Rowe was the starting goaltender in 36 of the team’s 38 games this season. He has a 2.45 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. BU goalie Drew Commesso has started 31 games and has a 2.51 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
“We’re aware of what (BU) is trying to do,” Ferschweiler said. “They’re a team that I think looks a lot like us. They get up and down the ice very well, as we do. They like to have the puck and put pressure on teams, as we do. So I think it should be a great contest. Just being the best version of ourselves is what we’re going to concentrate on.”
Cornell
Cornell hockey has long been synonymous with great defense, and that’s certainly the case with this year’s team. While today’s first game will showcase two explosive offenses, today’s second matchup might be more about stingy defense.
Cornell enters the NCAA tournament with the No. 2 scoring defense in Division I (2.00), while Denver is fifth in that category (2.15). Cornell hasn’t allowed more than one goal in any of its last six games, including a 1-0 overtime loss to Harvard in an ECAC semifinal.
Cornell goaltender Ian Shane has a 1.76 goals-against average — second-best in Division I — a 0.83 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage in his last six games.
“Personally just trying to focus on my game and improve every day and throughout the season,” Shane said. “Not necessarily worried about the stats or the wins and losses, just trying to get better and putting these guys in a position to win every night.”
Cornell has been getting it done at the other end of the ice as well. Cornell is averaging 3.53 goals per game, which ranks eighth in Division I, and has scored on 26.4% of its power-play opportunities (fourth in Division I).
“I think you can expect a pretty blue-collar game out of us,” Cornell defenseman Sam Malinski said. “We’re a pretty big team, so we like to use our bodies and be physical.”
Mike Schafer is in his 27th season as Cornell’s head coach. He’s guided the Big Red to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including one trip to the Frozen Four (2002). Cornell lost to UNH in the national semifinals that year, when the Frozen Four was held in Buffalo.
“I don’t like playing defensive and sitting there and hoping (for offense), so we’ll go for it,” Schaefer said. “We’ll be a lot more aggressive, a lot more physical (than the Harvard game).
“We have to go after it. (The Pioneers) are much better defensively than they’re given credit for. They have forwards who can get up and down the ice with anybody in the country, but I think what sets them apart is their defensive posture. They do it without sacrificing that end of the ice.”
Denver
Balanced may be the word that best describes Denver, which beat Minnesota State 5-1 in last year’s NCAA championship game. The Pioneers lead all teams in the NCAA tournament with eight players who have at least 10 goals, and are averaging 3.85 goals per game (sixth in Division I).
Denver also has the No. 3 power play in Division I (27.2%) and has scored 49 power-play goals this season. No other Division I team has scored more. Massimo Rizzo (17-29-46) and Carter Mazur (22-15-37) are Denver’s leading scorers.
“For us, it’s about playing our game,” Rizzo said. “When we’re playing our game, we’re the best team in the country.”
Defensively, Denver relies on goaltender Magnus Chrona, who enters today’s contest with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He has four shutouts this season, and recorded 27 saves in last year’s national championship game. He’s one of 13 players who returned from last year’s championship team.
“Our guys who went through it last year know the hard work it takes and how much effort it takes to go the whole way, especially through the gauntlet that we did last year,” Chrona said. “All the returners know the hard word that’s needed to get to that point.”
Denver won the NCHC regular season title, but was upset by Colorado College in the conference semifinals.
“Penetrating inside the dots to their net will be a challenge — we know that,” Denver coach David Carle said. “We have a lot of really good defensive teams (in the NCHC). That’s one of the trademarks of our league and what has made us the best league in college hockey in the 10 years of our existence is a responsible game to the defensive side, but also have some real offensive game-breakers.”