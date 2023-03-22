SPORTS-DU-PIONEERS-NAME-CAPTAIN-FOR-1-DP.jpg

Defenseman Justin Lee of Denver celebrates after the Pioneers won the West Regional final last season on their way to winning the NCAA title. The Pioneers play Cornell in the Manchester Regional semifinals Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

 Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post

MANCHESTER — There will be a hockey doubleheader today at SNHU Arena, one of four sites for this year’s 16-team NCAA Division I tournament.

Boston University (27-10-0) will skate against Western Michigan (23-14-1) at 2 p.m., and Denver (30-9-0), last year’s national champion, will face Cornell (20-10-2) at 5:30 p.m. The winners will advance to Saturday’s regional championship game, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.