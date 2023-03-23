Cornell’s Matt Stienburg collides with Denver goalie Magnus Chrona as he goes for the puck with Sean Behrens, right, and Brett Edwards closing in during Thursday night’s NCAA Hockey regional first-round game at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Josh Gibney/Union Leader
Cornell’s Zach Tupker gets upended after colliding with Denver’s Sean Behrens as Shai Buium closes in during Thursday night’s NCAA Hockey regional first-round game at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Cornell's Sam Malinski plays the puck along the boards ahead of Denver's Justin Lee during Thursday night's NCAA Hockey regional first-round game at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
Cornell's Tim Rego shields the puck from Denver's McKade Webster during Thursday night's NCAA Hockey regional first-round game at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
MANCHESTER — Keeping the puck out of its own net hasn’t been a problem for the Cornell men’s hockey team this season. It certainly wasn’t an issue Thursday, when fourth-seeded Cornell beat top-seeded Denver 2-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Division I tournament’s Manchester Regional at SNHU Arena.
Cornell entered the NCAA tournament ranked second among Division I teams in goals allowed per game (2.00), and received a 27-save performance from sophomore goaltender Ian Shane. It was his fifth shutout of the season.
Shane entered the tournament with a 1.76 goals-against average. Among Division I goalies, only Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets had a lower GAA (1.52).
Junior forward Jack O’Leary and senior left wing Ben Berard scored for Cornell, which scored both goals in the first period.
Cornell (21-10-2) will skate against Boston University (28-10-0) in Saturday’s regional final, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. BU beat Western Michigan 5-1 in Thursday’s first regional semifinal.
BU beat Cornell 4-3 in Boston when the teams met during the regular season.
Magnus Chrona made 25 saves for Denver, which won last year’s national championship. Chrona’s best save came when he stopped a Nick DeSantis penalty shot after defenseman Shai Buium was whistled for tripping at 17:36 of the third.
Denver failed to score despite pulling Chrona for an extra skater with 3:34 to play.
O’Leary opened the scoring 2:49 into the game, and Berard gave the Big Red a 2-0 lead at 8:32 of the first.
Cornell had a chance to take complete control when Denver defenseman Justin Lee received a five-minute penalty for checking to the head 24 seconds into the second period, but the Pioneers killed the penalty.
Cornell received a five-minute penalty later in the period after right wing Dalton Bancroft was called for interference with 10:27 remaining in the period, but the Pioneers came up empty during that power play.
Denver entered the game with the No. 3 power play percentage in Division I (27.2 percent), but failed to score on either of its two power-play opportunities. The Big Red hasn’t allowed a goal in any of its last 17 short-handed situations.
Cornell has allowed five goals in its last seven games, and didn’t allow more than one goal in any of those seven contests.