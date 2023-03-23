230314-spt-ducornellhockeyncaa-JDG0059.jpg
Cornell’s Matt Stienburg collides with Denver goalie Magnus Chrona as he goes for the puck with Sean Behrens, right, and Brett Edwards closing in during Thursday night’s NCAA Hockey regional first-round game at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.

MANCHESTER — Keeping the puck out of its own net hasn’t been a problem for the Cornell men’s hockey team this season. It certainly wasn’t an issue Thursday, when fourth-seeded Cornell beat top-seeded Denver 2-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Division I tournament’s Manchester Regional at SNHU Arena.

Cornell entered the NCAA tournament ranked second among Division I teams in goals allowed per game (2.00), and received a 27-save performance from sophomore goaltender Ian Shane. It was his fifth shutout of the season.