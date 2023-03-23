MANCHESTER -- First-year Boston University men’s hockey coach Jay Pandolfo had a simple message for his players during the first intermission of its NCAA Division I men’s hockey Manchester Regional semifinal against Western Michigan on Thursday at SNHU Arena.
Pandolfo told the Terriers, “Let’s just play behind these guys and let’s get our game going.”
BU dictated a fast pace, got its signature transition game going and erupted for three goals in the middle period en route to a 5-1 triumph over the Broncos.
The Hockey East champion and No. 5 Terriers (28-10-0) advance to the regional final on Saturday at 4 p.m., which will be aired on ESPNU, riding a nation-leading eight-game winning streak. No. 9 Western Michigan of the NCHC finished with a 23-15-1 record.
BU freshman right wing Quinn Hutson and senior right wing Matt Brown scored goals 1 minute, 28 seconds apart and senior center Wilmer Skoog notched an insurance goal late in the second period to create a 4-1 Terriers lead entering the third frame.
“I thought we got to our transition game,” Pandolfo said of the Terriers’ second-period effort. “We were playing fast, we were skating, we were forcing their D to turn and go back on pucks and when we forced them to turn, we were skating by them. I thought it was just a mindset that we talked about after the first.”
After watching his brother, Lane, open the game’s scoring in the first period, Quinn Hutson built the Terriers a 2-0 lead 8:52 into the second stanza by finishing off a 3-on-1 BU rush.
Brown scored a bar-down one-timer from the slot off an Ethan Phillips assist to build a 3-0 BU cushion. Skoog scored on a wrister from the far circle with 2:44 remaining in the second period.
“We traded chances there in the second and we were executing pretty well on rushes and broken plays,” Lane Hutson said. “It just kind of opened up the game in the second period.”
Phillips capped the game’s scoring with an empty-net goal with 2:26 remaining.
Senior left wing and Hobey Baker Award finalist Jason Polin scored Western Michigan’s lone goal with 7:33 left in the second frame, when he tipped the puck by BU goaltender Drew Commesso (24 saves) from in front off an assist from Ryan McAllister.
Polin’s tally briefly trimmed the Terriers’ lead to 3-1.
Polin, the NCHC Player of the Year, leads Division I in goals (30) and finished the season with 47 points. His linemates, freshman Ryan McAllister (13 goals, 36 assists) and sophomore Max Sasson (15 goals, 27 assists) also notched 40-plus points.
Pandolfo said he matched up his fourth line of Sam Stevens, Jamie Armstrong and Devin Kaplan on Polin’s line for most of the game.
“They’re a great defensive line,” Pandolfo said of the Stevens line. “They work back to the middle of the ice. That was the big thing: trying not to let them get to the middle of the ice on us and I thought the defensemen did a great job as well.”
BU, which is 5-0 all-time when playing in a Manchester Regional, took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission behind a goal from its Hobey Baker Award finalist, defenseman Lane Hutson.
The Montreal Canadiens prospect scored from the near circle off a circle-to-circle, backhanded feed from center Jay O’Brien with 4:36 remaining in the first period.
Western Michigan nearly opened the game’s scoring 8:26 into the first period but junior right wing Hugh Larkin’s goal was overturned after an official review.
Larkin poked the puck by Commesso after it appeared Commesso covered the puck. Commesso said he expected the goal to get overturned. “I just felt like I had it under my pad for a while - enough for a whistle,” Commesso said.
Larkin’s linemate Max Sasson split the Terriers’ defense, then went forehand to backhand on Commesso but his shot hit the near post with about 6:35 left before the first intermission.
The Broncos also killed off a 5-on-3 BU advantage early in the third period and tallied their most shots on goal (10) in any frame over the final 20 minutes.
BU outshot the Broncos, 28-25, went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play.
Junior goaltender Cameron Rowe made 23 saves for Western Michigan.
“I thought it was a game of them making the plays when the opportunity was there and us not,” second-year Western Michigan coach Pat Ferschweiler said.