NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Pittsburgh vs Xavier

Jack Nunge led six Xavier players in double figures with 18 points as the third-seeded Musketeers eased past 11th-seeded Pitt 84-73 in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Sunday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Xavier (27-9) advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 2017 and will face second-seeded Texas in the Midwest Regional this week in Kansas City, Missouri.