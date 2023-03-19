Jack Nunge led six Xavier players in double figures with 18 points as the third-seeded Musketeers eased past 11th-seeded Pitt 84-73 in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Sunday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Xavier (27-9) advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 2017 and will face second-seeded Texas in the Midwest Regional this week in Kansas City, Missouri.
“It’s a group of guys that have fought to climb the mountain the last couple of years and pulled up short, and it’s just so rewarding to see our team, and them, finally get to the top,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said on the TV broadcast after the game.
Adam Kunkel went 5-for-5 on 3-pointers in the first half to score his 15 points, while Souley Boum tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Xavier. Jerome Hunter added 14 points, Desmond Claude had 11 and Colby Jones went for 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The Musketeers’ high-octane offense tallied 22 assists on their 30 made field goals.
Pitt (24-12), which won a First Four game against Mississippi State and upset sixth seed Iowa State in the Round of 64, was led by Blake Hinson’s 18 points. Jamarius Burton added 16, and Guillermo Diaz Graham had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Xavier held Pitt to 6-of-20 shooting from 3-point range.
“I thought for most of the game we were very confident, not perfect, but we played a style of defense that we really set out to do against their 3-point shooting,” Miller said.
Xavier used a 14-3 run to turn a 15-14 deficit into its first double-digit lead with 9:30 left in the opening half. Jones, Nunge and Hunter combined to make six straight shots during the run; Hunter made it seven in a row with his short jumper before the Musketeers finally cooled down.
Kunkel took over during the final seven minutes of the half, hitting four of his five triples during that span. He punctuated a 12-2 Xavier stretch with a long 3, then gave the Musketeers their largest lead of the half, 48-29, with his final basket with 1:26 left.
Pitt trimmed it to 48-34 by halftime thanks to Nelly Cummings’ 3-pointer and Burton’s late layup. The Panthers got within 12 points twice early in the second half but could not get a 3-pointer to drop to help their cause.
Playing iso ball, Boum split two defenders, drove past a third and shot a layup over a fourth to ignite the crowd and deliver Xavier its largest lead at 74-54 with 7:22 to play.
Kansas State 75, Kentucky 69: Markquis Nowell recorded 27 points, nine assists and three steals and Ismael Massoud drained the go-ahead 3-pointer as Kansas State notched a 75-69 victory over Kentucky on Sunday in the second round of the East Region in Greensboro.
Keyontae Johnson added 13 points for third-seeded Kansas State (25-9), which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots and Desi Sills also had 12 points as K-State prevailed in the battle between two schools that go by Wildcats.
Kansas State will face seventh-seeded Michigan State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in New York.
“It hasn’t hit me just yet, and I kind of don’t want it to because I don’t want to lose that hunger that I play with and that passion I play with, but this is about my team,” said Nowell, a native of New York City. “I mean, we accomplished this. I didn’t accomplish this by myself. Everybody played huge for us. The coaching staff did great. I’m just proud of everybody in the locker room and behind the scenes.”
Oscar Tshiebwe had a big outing with 25 points and 18 rebounds for sixth-seeded Kentucky (22-12). Cason Wallace had 21 points and nine rebounds before fouling out and Chris Livingston added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Massoud hit the big 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining for his lone points of the game to give Kansas State a 64-62 lead. Johnson drilled a trey to increase the margin to five with 1:23 remaining and Nowell hit two free throws to make it 69-62 with 37.4 seconds to play.
“I knew there would be a time when I would get an opportunity to make a shot, and I just had to make sure I was ready,” Massoud said. “And ‘Quis found me, and I just let it go with no hesitation. I didn’t really think much of it until after I hit it, but just grateful ‘Quis had trust in me to pass that ball.”
Kentucky later moved within four before Nowell made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to close it out.
Kansas State improved to 2-9 all-time against Kentucky. The other victory was in 2018 to put Kansas State into the Elite Eight.
Kansas State shot 48.1% from the field, including 5-for-21 from 3-point range.
Kentucky committed 16 turnovers, connected on 41.3% of its shots and was 4-for-20 from behind the arc. Antonio Reeves was 1 of 15 from the field — missing nine of 10 from 3-point range — and scored all five of his points in the final 15 seconds.
Kentucky used a 7-2 run to take a 50-49 lead on Wallace’s basket with 8:05 to play.
Later, Wallace’s layup and Lance Ware’s dunk gave Kentucky a 60-56 edge with 3:58 remaining. Nowell answered with five straight points to give Kansas State a 61-60 edge with 2:59 left.
A putback by Wallace put Kentucky back ahead by one with 2:43 remaining.
Kansas State scored 12 of the final 16 first-half points to take a 29-26 lead at the break. Tshiebwe had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the half for Kentucky.
Michigan State 69, Marquette 60: Tyson Walker scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as No. 7 seed Michigan State eliminated No. 2 seed Marquette in an East Region second-round game.
With Michigan State nursing a 56-55 lead, Walker launched a 10-0 run by beating the shot clock on a left-handed layup over Oso Ighodaro with 3:06 left. His 10-foot floating jumper in the lane with 1:16 left put Michigan State up seven. His two free throws with 48.2 seconds put the Spartans up 64-55 and his steal and dunk moments later all but sealed Michigan State’s first trip back to the Sweet 16 since advancing to the Final Four in 2019.
Joey Hauser had 14 points and 10 rebounds and A.J. Hoggard added 13 points for the Spartans (21-12).
Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 16 points and Kam Jones added 14 for Marquette (29-7), the Big East regular-season and tournament champion.
Michigan State became the first Big Ten team this tournament to reach the Sweet 16, after Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Penn State were eliminated.
Hoggard played a big role in Michigan State’s 11-2 start to the game. His crossover drive to the basket gave the Spartans their first lead, 4-2. His step-back three put the Spartans up 9-2 as Michigan State scored 11 straight points to take command.
The Hoggard triple was a rarity for the Spartans, as they missed their next 13 attempts from beyond the arc, finishing just 2-for-16 from long distance.
Hauser’s two free throws with 12:24 remaining in the first half gave Michigan State its biggest lead, 18-5.
Michigan State led 27-15 on a thunderous dunk by Carson Cooper with 6:08 remaining in the first half that ignited the Spartan faithful.
But back-to-back 3s in the same corner from Marquette bigs Ben Gold and Prosper capped a 13-4 run to cut the margin to 31-28 with under a minute remaining. Jaden Akins helped stem the Marquette momentum and gave the Spartans a 33-28 halftime edge.
Marquette came out of halftime red-hot, led by consecutive 3-pointers from Prosper that gave Marquette its first lead, 34-33, since the game’s opening 15 seconds. Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek continued the shooting barrage to help put Marquette up 39-36.
The Spartans took the game over from there, scoring 12 of the next 18 points to flip it into a 52-45 lead with 6:33 left.