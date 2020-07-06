Peace Kabari was the leading scorer for the Trinity women’s basketball team last season and the conference’s defensive player of the year.
She was a member of the school’s track team, sneaking in practices at the end of the indoor season to qualify for nationals and last year, she finished as the runner-up in the shot put at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships.
This spring, as a senior, her goal was to win the outdoor shot put national title and break the national Division III (55 feet, 1/4 inch), but she didn’t get the chance because of the shutdown of colleges and sports events due to the coronavirus.
But Kabari, 23, who graduated from Trinity in May with a degree in economics, was more than an All-American athlete. She saw needs in the Trinity community, both athletically and socially, that needed to be addressed. As a political refugee from the West Africa nation of Benin who immigrated to Manchester, N.H., as a child with her family, she brought a unique perspective to the racial dialogue within the college community.
So she immersed herself in college life, and trying to make it better for herself and others of color, helping found the Trinity Athletes of Color Coalition and through involvement in P.R.I.D.E. (Promoting Respect for Inclusive Diversity in Education) and the Black Student Union, while also serving as vice president of the SGA Multicultural Affairs Council and as a peer mentor for the First Generation Club, helping first-generation students acclimate to college, among other activities.
For her athletic and social contributions to the school, Trinity nominated Kabari for consideration for the NCAA Women of the Year award, which will be announced in November.
“She’s left Trinity so much better than she found it,” women’s basketball coach Emily Garner said. “Peace is better because of Trinity, but Trinity is also better because of Peace.
“The influence she’s had, including starting the Athletes of Color Coalition, is a huge part of positive change and of taking the right steps toward social justice. She’s kind of spearheaded things that have been brought to further light in the recent days.”
Peace’s first name is Burabari, but she goes by her middle name. Her family is originally from Nigeria and fled due to political strife. She was born in a refugee camp in Benin two years before her family – her father and mother and then four of her siblings - arrived in New Hampshire in 1998.
She always had a lot of energy. Even in elementary school, she was involved with sewing club, robotics club, violin, basketball, track meets, cheerleading, the jump rope team and unicycling.
She went to public high school in Manchester for one year before switching to Phillips Exeter Academy, a prep school in New Hampshire where she played volleyball, basketball and ran track. She didn’t pick up a shot put until the end of her senior year.
So when she walked into Trinity track coach John Michael Mason’s office her freshman year, she wasn’t sure how far she would go but she knew she wanted to be more than a one-sport athlete.
“The reason I chose [a Division III school] was because of all the options it gave you,” she said. “I was always told once you get to college, you have to specialize and drop the other ones, and I didn’t want to do that.”
After basketball season ended, there were usually a few weeks of indoor track season remaining. Kabari could practice and get into some last chance meets in hopes of qualifying for New England championships or the nationals. She was at the national championships in March, getting ready to compete the next day, when the competition was canceled.
“It was just starting to really click and she was second in the country [last year at outdoors],” Mason said. “Imagine what could have happened this spring. We really think she could have broken the national record in Division III.”
Last year, she threw a personal best of 49-5 3/4 to finish as runner-up at the nationals, only 1 1/4 inches away from the winner.
In basketball, she led the Bantams in scoring (13 ppg) and rebounding (7.2) and led the conference in steals (2.9). In February, she became the 11th player in program history to score 1,000 points.
Off the court, she was busy as well. She realized that athletes of color, especially those coming in for fall sports, sometimes didn’t have time to attend orientation activities or immerse themselves in the school community the way other students did. Thus, the Athletes of Color Coalition was born, with events planned around the athletes’ schedules.
“People really opened up at these events,” Kabari said. “We had some athletes who were the only Black people on their team so it was hard to connect with their teammates on every single level. We were a space where student athletes could come and be their full selves, or whatever part of their selves they wanted to be, at our events.”
Kabari grew up in New Hampshire (which has a Black population of 1%), went to Phillips Exeter, where approximately 11% of the student population is Black, then Trinity, where Black people make up 6% of the school’s population.
“It was pretty familiar to me,” she said. “I wouldn’t say Exeter or Trinity were a shock in that respect. Probably more of a shock was the wealth disparity - that was the biggest difference for me. Students who didn’t come from areas like mine had more of a shock and it was harder to navigate.
“We were invited to a student of color athletic conference with the [New England Small College Athletic Conference] last spring. We had the Black Student Union and things like that on campus but there was nothing for athletes specifically. Tufts had one and Wesleyan had one. We networked with them and set up our own.”
Now that Kabari has graduated and is moving on to a job in finance in New York City, others are taking up her work.
“Having the Athletes of Color Coalition at Trinity is a huge step – it’s not just a symbolic thing,” Mason said. “Most student athletes have an ability to help change culture.
“She helped build the foundation of something that is now so huge that it exists. There is important work to be done and that group has been talking with the athletic department a lot. One of those leaders on my team who is a student of color – he’s motivated, he’s inspired by these conversations and is feeling good about what Trinity athletics can continue to do to support this. A lot of the credit goes to Peace for getting this going, getting this off the ground and getting other student athletes involved.”
Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com.
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.