The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team, which reached its league championship before falling on Sunday, was seeded No. 2 and will play No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas in the upcoming NCAA Division II East Region championship at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.
The Ravens will be joined in the eight-team regional by fellow-Northeast 10 Conference squad Saint Anselm College, which was seeded No. 3 in the brackets announced late Sunday night. The Hawks will play sixth-seeded New Haven.
The regional starts Saturday with four quarterfinals at times yet to be determined. The other matchups are No. 1 Bentley, which beat FPU for the NE-10 crown on Sunday, against No. 8 Felician; and No. 5 Pace vs. No. 4 Dominican.
The Southern New Hampshire women, meanwhile, received the top seed for the Division II women’s East regional and will host the event at Stan Spirou Fieldhouse in Manchester. The tournament begins Friday and concludes Monday.
SNHU, which is 21-6 after being upset in the quarterfinals of the NE-10 tournament, will begin its quest against eighth-seeded Daemen. The other matchups — all game times have yet to be determined — feature No. 5 Bentley, the NE-10 tourney champ, vs. No. 4 Jefferson, No. 7 Pace vs. No. 2 Chestnut Hill, and No. 3 U of Sciences vs. No. 6 Le Moyne.
Plymouth State visiting UNE
The Plymouth State men’s hockey team, which won the MASCAC tournament on Saturday — and automatic NCAA Division III bid — will visit No. 7 University of New England in a first-round contest on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Harold Alfond Forum in Biddeford, Maine.
The Panthers (19-5-2) are in the NCAAs for the fifth time in program history. UNE, which captured the Commonwealth Coast Conference, is 21-3-1.