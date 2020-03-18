The Northeast-10 Conference announced Wednesday that its presidents voted unanimously to extend the suspension of all team activities and competitions in all 24 conference sports to the end of the spring semester and cancel all NE10 spring championships.
The NE10 had previously suspended all practice and competitions through April 13, while the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships.
Franklin Pierce University, Saint Anselm College and Southern New Hampshire University are NE-10 schools in New Hampshire.