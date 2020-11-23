The New England Hockey Conference, with members including the New England College men's team and the women's teams at Plymouth State and NEC, on Monday announced the cancellation of its regular season and championship tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We both understand the decision of the NEHC and feel for our student-athletes,” said Plymouth State Director of Athletics Kim Bownes. “Despite the lack of a regular conference season or championship, the league is allowing its members to create meaningful schedules that fit the needs of each school. Our intention is to schedule regional competition with teams that have comparable testing protocols to ours and are not restricted by travel.”
The NEHC men's league is among the best in the country at the Division III level, most notably Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. The Cadets reached the national final last season before losing in overtime to Wisconsin-Stevens Point and have won four national titles, all under former UNH player Mike McShane.
The NCAA Division III championship has been canceled this season because of the pandemic.