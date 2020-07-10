The NESCAC conference announced Friday that its 11 member schools won’t participate in fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings,” a statement from the conference read. “Consistent with these policies, the NESCAC Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that NESCAC conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020.”
The conference schools are Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut College, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan and Williams.
The statement said that campus presidents agreed to alter some conference rules to allow teams to hold practice or training sessions outside of their traditional season, as health directives allow.