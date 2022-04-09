One was looking for her first head coaching job, the other had been a head coach for more than a decade. One wanted to land in Division I, the other had her eyes on D-II. One has connections to the area, the other was moving to wherever the sport would take her.
Despite the differences, women’s lacrosse coaches Kacie Lewis and Carissa Medeiros both found what they were looking for in New Hampshire — Lewis as the new head coach at the University of New Hampshire, and Medeiros as the new head coach at Southern New Hampshire University.
Lewis is from San Diego, played lacrosse at the University of Connecticut before graduating in 2013, and was an assistant coach at UConn, Holy Cross, Cal-Berkeley and Bryant before taking her first head coaching job at UNH last August. She was hoping her introduction to being a head coach would come at a place that was similar to UConn, a state school with a growing program and a supportive administration, and she found all of that at UNH.
Plus, she found a team that was willing to embrace her vision and the changes it would bring.
“I’ve been extremely lucky and, honestly, surprised. I didn’t expect my first year to go this way,” said Lewis, whose team was 6-5 going into Saturday with four games left on the regular schedule. “I think all of the players understood, to some extent, that it was going to be a challenge, but they want to win so they bought in, and I think it’s very rare to walk in to your first year and, especially with such a large senior group (eight seniors and one grad student on the 30-person roster), and have the team just hop on board right away.”
Amherst’s Abby Cranney is one of those UNH seniors who embraced the change in culture and style that Lewis brought to Durham. Cranney said Lewis being a young coach helps with the communication, and understanding what today’s college athlete experiences.
Cranney also sees positives in playing for someone who is a new head coach.
“It’s kind of fun how we can be her first team and just be part of that dynamic with her,” said Cranney, a midfielder who has started all 11 games for the Wildcats and has nine goals and two assists.
Medeiros is from New Bedford, Mass., and played at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., where she was a First Team D-II All-American and the IWLCA D-II Goalkeeper of the Year in 2003 as a senior. She was the head coach at D-II Bentley University for six years (2008-13), head coach at D-I UMass-Lowell for six years (2013-19) and last year she was the interim head coach at D-III SUNY Cortland, leading the team to a 14-2 record and a spot in the D-III Sweet 16.
SNHU had an interim coach last year, so Medeiros had a feeling the job might open up for this year, and when it did, she pounced. She has family nearby in Massachusetts, and returning to the NE10 conference where she played and coached felt like coming home.
“I knew the history of the Southern New Hampshire program, I knew they could get back to being a perennial powerhouse, I knew how much money had been invested in upgrading the athletic facilities and the campus in general, and I knew I could recruit here, and it was close to home and felt familiar, so it was just attractive in every single regard,” Medeiros said.
Like Lewis at UNH, Medeiros also inherited a team that was ready and willing to embrace the changes she wanted to make.
“She’s definitely intense, but that’s what we needed, we needed a committed, intense coach,” said junior defender Sydney Todd, a Bishop Guertin graduate who is from Pelham. “The thing I can say the most about her is she really knows the game, she’s so smart when it comes to lacrosse. She knows exactly what she’s talking about, she has a technique for everything, and she’s really taught us a lot.”
Todd said the team has been watching a lot more film this season than it has in the past, and that film work leads directly to more detailed, opponent-oriented game plans for every contest. Implementing those plans has been a work in progress, but the Penmen are getting better at it all the time, and they showed that improvement in Tuesday’s 15-14 overtime win against No. 16 Bentley.
“They just kept plugging away and didn’t stray from the game plan,” said Medeiros, who has SNHU at 5-3 this season after it went 2-10 last year. “They hunkered down and understood that if they did what we’ve been doing in practice, it was going to lead to good things.”