MEDFORD, Mass. — It came down to the final shot in the final second but the New England College men’s basketball team couldn’t find that final basket as it fell to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 58-57 in the first round of the NCAA Division III basketball tournament at Tufts University.
The Pilgrims led by 16 early in the second half but couldn’t hold the lead as the Engineers shot 62.5 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes.
“If we get the tip-in at the buzzer it’s a totally different scenario,” NEC coach Charlie Mason said. “We lost, but it wasn’t like we weren’t in the game. That’s a team that was ranked second in the region all year. Here’s little New England College, no one’s ever heard of, and we’re good. Don’t measure a player by his height. We’ve got a lot of confidence in ourselves.”
NEC was led by the veteran duo of junior Calvin Cheek and senior Izaiah Winston-Brooks. Cheek finished with a game-high 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds in 37 minutes. Winston-Brooks had 10 points for the Pilgrims.
“We like to pride ourselves on defense, and if you’ve ever seen us play you know exactly why,” Cheek said. “We’re not a tall team so we’ve got to speed guys up with much quicker plays and stuff like that.”
NEC built a 26-18 halftime lead and grew it to 48-32 with just under 12 minutes left in the game before the Engineers started making baskets.
RPI freshman Jonny Angbazo came off the bench and scored all 15 of his points in the second half to lead the comeback.
The Pilgrims had a chance at the horn but a three from Jamal Allen went wide to the right and Stephen Fama’s putback in the paint was harried and fell short. The loss ended the Pilgrims’ season at 21-7.
“I feel like on offense we didn’t get a couple of good shots,” Cheek said. “A couple of turnovers and they came down and converted. That led to that momentum change and they never looked back. They punched us in the mouth. We punched them in the mouth, which was good instead of us folding.”
The loss was Winston-Brooks’ last game as a Pilgrim. He finished with 1,757 career points — third on the school’s all-time scoring list.
“These two guys have been transformational players for us,” Mason said of Winston-Brooks and Cheek. “The strides we’ve made as a program have everything to do with these two guys, and I couldn’t be more proud of both of them. Tough loss, but I think they were able to both show why they’re so important to our program.”