HENNIKER — New England College will join the Great Northeast Athletic Conference next fall.
The Pilgrims will be the 15th conference member. Also joining will be Mitchell College, which will bring the league to 16 members.
NEC and Mitchell are now members of the New England Collegiate Conference, which will have only two members left, Eastern Nazarene and Lesley, remaining.
Thirteen of NEC’s 20 varsity sports will operate under the GNAC umbrella: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and women’s volleyball.
“We are thrilled to be able join the GNAC as full members. We know this new affiliation will be a great fit for our athletic programs and we look forward to bringing more value to the conference” said NEC Director of Athletics Dave DeCew. “The league’s core values of community, sportsmanship, and integrity align with our beliefs and holistic approach to student-athlete development.”
“This conference, and the colleges who are members, enjoy a reputation for excellence in athletics and academics, commitment to learning and leadership, and unwavering support for diversity and inclusion.” said NEC Chancellor Dr. Michele Perkins.
“The addition of Mitchell and New England College will provide continued stability to our current 22 championship offerings, and possibly allow for more GNAC championship opportunities in the future,” said GNAC Commissioner Joe Walsh. “The geographical location of the two schools also allows our administrators to discuss further divisional play options, while it also helps reduce student-athlete missed class time academically.”