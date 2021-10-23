The University of New Hampshire football team remains stuck in reverse.
UNH was hoping to end a three-game losing streak Saturday at Elon, but the Wildcats turned in an underwhelming offensive performance and had that losing streak move to four games with a 24-10 loss.
Elon held UNH to 214 yards of offense and the Wildcats were 3 of 14 on third down.
UNH’s lone touchdown — a 5-yard pass from quarterback Bret Edwards to Griffin Helm — came in the first quarter following a Randall Harris interception that gave the Wildcats possession on the Elon 43-yard line. Edwards completed 16 of 30 passes for 127 yards and was intercepted once in the loss.
“We were moving the ball in the first half, we just weren’t finishing drives,” Edwards said. “We came out and we really didn’t execute in the second half.”
Elon quarterback Davis Cheek had no issues executing. He completed 27 of 31 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns.
“He puts balls on people,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “Really good football player.”
The Wildcats (3-4, 2-2 CAA) led 10-7 following Sean Lehane’s 36-yard field goal with 14:09 left in the second quarter, but it was all Phoenix after that. Elon (4-3, 3-1 CAA) led 14-10 at halftime and added 10 points in the third quarter.
Cheek tossed TD passes to Bryson Daughtry and Chandler Brayboy, and also scored on a 3-yard run that helped the Phoenix take a 14-10 lead with 1:23 remaining in the second quarter. Elon also received a 45-yard field goal from Skyler Davis.
Elon coach Tony Trisciani, a Manchester native, said his team played much better on both sides of the ball after a shaky opening quarter.
“It was really just guys locking in, doing their job and executing,” Trisciani said when asked about his team’s defensive performance in the second half. “We challenged them at halftime. It’s really doing your job one snap at a time. Feels good to get a win at home here.”
Elon pulled away on Cheek’s 18-yard TD pass to Brayboy and Davis’ 45-yard field goal in the third quarter. Elon receiver Jackson Parham made six catches for 122 yards.
“We have a lot of CAA games left,” Harris said. “There’s always an opportunity because you never know what could happen in this league. Anybody could lose on any given day. We have to keep our heads up and get ready to go back to work.”
UNH limited Elon to 54 yards on 30 rushing attempts.
“Tough loss for us.” McDonnell said. “Disappointed with the fact that we had our chance to win this football game.
“Offensively, I thought we did some decent things. Missed a field goal. Dropped a pass in the end zone. ... We just got nothing going in the second half at all. Disappointed we couldn’t find a way to win the game here.”
NH college football: Hawks, PSU win
• Quarterback Drew Willoughby completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns, leading St. Anselm to a 24-16 victory over Pace on Saturday at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown. Saint Anselm improved to 2-5 overall, 2-4 in the Northeast-10.
• Plymouth State used Manny Sanchez’ 140 rushing yards to top Worcester State 42-14 at Panther Field. Bryan Warren caught three touchdown passes, covering 15, 28 and 6 yards, from quarterback Brett Lavanchy. Lebanon’s Ryan Milliken returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a TD. Londonderry’s Tyler Kayo also scored, on a 28-yard run. The Panthers are 3-4 overall, 3-2 in the MASCAC.
• In Rindge, Franklin Pierce fell to Southern Connecticut State, 43-24. E.J. Burgess scored on three touchdown runs for the Ravens (0-7).
• On Friday, Dartmouth was shut out for the first time in 10 years, 19-0, in Hanover. The Big Green, ranked 25th among FCS schools, dropped to 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the Ivy League. Columbia is also 5-1 and 2-1.