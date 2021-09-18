Well, the University of New Hampshire football team wasn’t at its best Saturday. There’s no denying that.
The Wildcats surrendered a touchdown on the game’s opening kickoff, missed two field goals and an extra point and fumbled the ball away in the red zone. Despite all that, however, UNH was still good enough to win on the road.
UNH trailed after two quarters, but turned in a strong second half and came away with a 19-13 non-conference victory over Lafayette at Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa.
The outcome wasn’t secure until UNH running back Carlos Washington Jr. recovered an onside kick with 1:45 to play. The victory improved UNH’s record to 3-0.
“Found a way to win the football game,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “I thought defensively we did just enough to do what we needed to do to keep them out of the end zone.”
Quarterback Bret Edwards tossed two touchdown passes to Brian Espanet and the Wildcats also received a 50-yard TD run from Dylan Laube. Edwards completed 22 of 37 passes for 249 yards and has yet to have a pass intercepted this season.
“We always say we can fix everything but a loss,” Espanet said. “We know we could have played better. We’re gonna clean it up and get ready for next week.”
UNH’s Jordan Conn missed two field goal attempts (from 35 and 39 yards) and a point-after attempt in the first half. The Wildcats also fumbled the ball away on the Lafayette 11-yard line late in the second quarter.
The Wildcats leaned on their defense, which came away with two turnovers and held Lafayette (0-3) to 233 yards. It was a defense that was without safety Pop Bush, who did not play because of an ankle sprain. Merrimack’s Joey Eichman filled in for Bush.
Lafayette took an early lead when Michael Hayes returned the game’s opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, but the Wildcats cut into their deficit when Edwards connected with Espanet for a 3-yard TD pass with 11:34 left in the first half. The TD capped a seven-play, 40-yard drive.
UNH had a 180-72 edge in total yards at halftime, but trailed 7-6.
The Wildcats took their first lead when Edwards tossed his second TD pass to Espanet. It was a 14-yard scoring strike and put UNH up 12-7 with 10:43 remaining in the third quarter.
After Lehigh received a 38-yard field goal from Micah Pettit with 2:16 left in the third, Laube scored on a 50-yard run 17 seconds into the fourth. Sean Lehane made the PAT, which extended UNH’s lead to 19-10.
McDonnell said Lehane will be the team’s placekicker going forward.
The Leopards, who opened the season with losses at Air Force (35-14) and at William & Mary (24-3), made it a six-point game on Pettit’s 41-yard field goal with 1:47 left, but Washington gained control of the ensuing onside kick.
Defensive end Gunnar Gibson, safety Evan Horn and linebacker Ryan Toscano each made a team-high five tackles for the Wildcats. Toscano is a Bedford resident.
“Unfortunately we played down to their level a little bit,” Gibson said. “We didn’t come out firing like we did in the past couple games, but we came out 1-0 on Saturday. It was a good win for us, but it wasn’t our best.”
Dartmouth returns, prevails at Valparaiso
Derek Kyler passed for three touchdown, leading the Dartmouth College football team past host Valparaiso 28-18 in the Big Green’s first game since 2019.
Dartmouth (1-0) and the rest of the Ivy League did not play last fall because of the pandemic.
Bridgewater State 27, Plymouth State 24: The hosts built a 27-3 lead then held off a furious PSU comeback that started late in the third quarter on an 81-yard kickoff return for a TD by Lebanon’s Ryan Milliken.
Southern Connecticut 34, Saint Anselm 31: Friday night in New Haven, Conn., Gawlick Szymon’s 27-yard field goal as time expired lifted the hosts.
The Hawks (0-2 overall, 0-1 in the Northeast 10) received three TD passes and a rushing touchdown from quarterback Drew Willoughby (330 yards passing).
Anthony Brown caught nine passes for 154 yards and two TDs for Saint Anselm.