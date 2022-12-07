221208-spt-tyler

UNH goalie Tyler Muszelik is among the hopefuls to the U.S. team that will play in the upcoming World Junior Tournament.

 UNH ATHLETICS

THROUGH the highs and lows of his freshman season, Tyler Muszelik’s willingness to compete and improve and his attention to detail has never wavered, University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said.

The highest of the true freshman goaltender’s highs so far came this week, when he was named to the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team preliminary roster.