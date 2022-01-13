THE UNH men’s hockey team’s 5-1 home victory over Clarkson University last Saturday was one of the prouder moments for Mike Souza over his four seasons as head coach.
With 11 players on the injury/COVID-19 protocol list and some skating out of position to fill in the gaps, UNH recorded its second-best scoring output of the season against the Golden Knights.
The Wildcats (9-10-1, 3-7-1 Hockey East) had their scheduled game against St. Lawrence University last Friday canceled due to COVID protocols within the SLU program and were unsuccessful in finding a replacement team to play that night.
“The distractions that went into last weekend and then being able to beat a really good team, I thought, is something the kids were proud of, should have been proud to be a part of,” Souza said. “Hopefully it’s something to build off of for the rest of the group this week.”
Souza said UNH will have nearly its whole team available when it hosts No. 20 Boston College (10-6-3, 5-4-2 Hockey East) tonight at 7 at the Whittemore Center in Durham. The Wildcats will then visit the Eagles on Saturday, which is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Tonight’s game will be aired on NESN.
Defensemen Will MacKinnon and Kalle Eriksson and forward Filip Engaras will return to the lineup this weekend, Souza said.
While UNH was shorthanded, several Wildcats made the most of their expanded opportunities.
Freshman forward Liam Devlin has recorded three goals and two assists in UNH’s three games since returning from holiday break. Classmate Colton Huard received this week’s Hockey East Defender of the Week award after posting one goal and three assists against Clarkson.
Devlin (seven goals, three assists) and Huard (two goals, seven assists) are among UNH’s top four points leaders. Huard and Engaras are tied for the team lead in assists.
“I think Liam, Colton, these are guys that played a couple extra years of junior hockey and I think it’s paying off for them,” Souza said. “Coming in here and being able to contribute right away as freshmen, that’s no small feat. That’s difficult to do in our league.”
Cam Gendron, a sophomore forward from Hampstead, scored his first goal of the year and senior defenseman Alec Semandel made his season debut against Clarkson. Senior defenseman and assistant captain Ryan Verrier played shifts at forward and junior forward Chase Stevenson played defense in that game.
Sophomore Jake Moniz, who plays intramural hockey at UNH, served as the backup goalie to senior Mike Robinson against the Golden Knights. Moniz, a Wakefield, Mass., resident, made two saves over the game’s final 36 seconds in his collegiate debut.
“COVID has given a lot of guys an opportunity, which is a good thing, I think,” said Verrier, who missed UNH’s last 10 games before the holiday break with an injury. “And I think that once you’re given that chance, you better make the most of it. I think there is pressure to that but there’s also a lot of excitement as well for guys on the bench. This (last) weekend, they definitely showed that there’s a lot of guys that can step up and play a role that they may not have had before.”
This weekend’s home-and-home series with Boston College is the start of UNH’s home stretch of the season. Clarkson was the Wildcats’ last out-of-conference foe this year. Their remaining 13 games are against the Eagles (two), Connecticut (three), Vermont (one), Merrimack (two), Maine (two) and UMass Lowell (three).
Senior forward Jackson Pierson said UNH will benefit from the experience players who stepped up the past few games have gained during this all-conference part of the season.
“Some guys got to play a lot of minutes that they maybe didn’t get to play in the past with all the guys being out,” said Pierson, who is on the Hobey Baker Award fan ballot. “Getting that experience definitely helps when you go down the stretch run because you never know when your name is going to get called and when you’re going to have to play a different role or whatever the circumstance may be.”
Bow’s Herrington named ECAC Player of the Month
Dartmouth College junior forward Sydney Herrington was named the December ECAC Player of the Month after posting three goals and three assists over five games that month.
Herrington, a Bow resident and transfer from Northeastern University, posted a career-high three points one two goals and one assist in an 8-1 triumph over Post on Dec. 10.
The Bishop Brady of Concord graduate is currently tied for the team lead in points (11). Dartmouth (8-10, 2-9 ECAC) is scheduled to host conference foe Yale tonight at Thompson Arena. The Big Green’s scheduled game against Brown on Saturday was postponed.
Dartmouth alum Stacey will represent Canada at Winter Olympics
Laura Stacey, a 2016 Dartmouth graduate, was named to the Canadian Women’s Hockey National Team roster for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin next month.
Stacey, a forward from Kleinburg, Ontario, played for Team Canada in the 2018 Winter Games, in which it finished runner-up to the United States. She graduated from Dartmouth with 31 goals and 56 assists.
Former Dartmouth coach Gaudet receives MacInnes Award
Bob Gaudet, who coached the Dartmouth men’s hockey team for 32 years before retiring in 2020, is this year’s John MacInnes Award recipient.
The American Hockey Coaches Association award, named after the former Michigan Tech coach, recognizes people who have shown a great concern for amateur hockey.
Gaudet was the 23rd Division I coach to win 400 career games in 2018, the same year he was inducted into the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame. The 1981 Dartmouth graduate and former Big Green goalie won more than 1,000 games in his coaching career and retired as Dartmouth’s all-time leader in wins (331) and games coached (752).
Gaudet also coached Brown for nine seasons before taking over at Dartmouth.
Exeter’s Cosgrove reaches career milestone against old team
Northern Michigan senior defenseman Trevor Cosgrove scored three goals against his former team, Colgate, to set a single-season career-best mark last weekend.
Cosgrove, an Exeter resident who logged 43 career points over four years at Colgate, scored a season-high two goals in Northern Michigan’s 4-2 win over the Raiders last Friday and another in a 6-3 Wildcats triumph over Colgate the next night.
Cosgrove has logged a career-high six goals alongside 11 assists in 21 games for the Wildcats this season. His previous single-season career best goals mark was five, which he set as both a freshman and sophomore at Colgate.
The Phillips Exeter Academy graduate is one assist away from tying his single-season best assists output (12), which he set as a freshman at Colgate. Northern Michigan is scheduled to host Minnesota State University, Mankato tonight and Saturday.