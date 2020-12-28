Tayler Mattos received an unexpected holiday gift earlier this month when he was declared eligible for the current college basketball season.
Mattos, a New London resident, transferred from Bowling Green to the University of New Hampshire following the 2019-20 season. Originally, he expected to sit out the 2020-21 season, per NCAA transfer rules, but the NCAA granted Division I transfers immediate eligibility in mid-December as long as certain criteria was met.
Mattos, a 6-foot-10 center/forward who played high school basketball at Kearsarge Regional, sat out UNH’s first three games, but made his UNH debut in Sunday’s 77-69 America East victory over Hartford. He played 21 minutes and collected 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in that win, and then added eight points, nine rebounds and one blocked shot in 24 minutes during Monday’s 53-51 triumph over Hartford.
“He’s only played two games for us and he’s obviously had a major impact in both games — two wins,” UNH coach Bill Herrion said. “He gives us kind of a dimension that we really haven’t had. He’s 6-10. Very agile. Can run. Has very good hands. Skilled. Good passer. Once he gets settled in a little bit more …”
Mattos, a junior, said he requested a waiver from the NCAA that would have allowed him to play this year, but that request was denied. He appealed and that was also denied, so the NCAA’s announcement regarding transfers being eligible was welcome news.
“When it became official I was just happy to be able to play this year — go out there and compete with my teammates,” Mattos said. “Honestly it just felt good to be back out there playing (on Sunday). It was my first game since March, so to be able to go out there and compete with my teammates was a blessing.
“It’s been a big adjustment coming from Bowling Green ... but my teammates and the coaching staff did a great job getting me ready to play. It’s been awesome so far.”
Mattos led Kearsarge to the Division III NHIAA championship in 2017, his junior season. He had 22 points, 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots in the Division III championship game, a 51-46 triumph over Stevens. He averaged 25.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 blocks as a senior, when Kearsarge moved up to Division II and advanced to the semifinals.
He was used sparingly during his freshman season at Bowling Green (67 minutes in 18 games off the bench), but played in all 31 games (30 starts) as a sophomore, when Bowling Green posted a 21-10 record. He led the team in blocked shots (24) and ranked second in both total rebounding (5.1 rpg) and offensive rebounding (1.4 per game) during the 2019-20 season, when he averaged 4.9 points per game and had a .475 field goal percentage.
UNH was one of many schools Mattos considered when he entered the NCAA transfer portal. He said the comfort factor with the coaching staff was among the reasons he selected UNH.
“I had a lot of other schools that I was strongly considering, but UNH was really intriguing since I’m from the area,” he said. “The (UNH) coaches told me how good of a fit it would be and how they have a special team already.
“I would just say it was the (UNH) coaches that I talked to when I was in the (transfer) portal … and the opportunity to win.”
Martinez powers Wildcats
Junior forward Jayden Martinez carried the UNH men’s basketball team with 19 points and 13 rebounds in 39 minutes to lead the Wildcats past Hartford, 53-51, on Monday.
The Wildcats moved to 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in America East competition with the back-to-back wins against the Hawks (5-4, 2-2 AE).
Austin Williams led the way for Hartford with 16 points.
UNH outrebounded Hartford 42-37 and shot 34.5% (19 of 55) from the field to Hartford’s 25% (11 of 44). The Cats’ outscored Hartford, 24-10, in the paint.