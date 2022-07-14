DURHAM — When searching for the University of New Hampshire’s next athletic director, school president James Dean said Allison Rich had experience in every area needed for that position.
From fundraising and conference realignments to changes within the NCAA like the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policies and Title IX, Rich was involved in each of those areas, he said, in her previous positions that span nearly three decades in college athletics.
Rich was announced as UNH’s new athletic director on July 5 and introduced to the university in a press conference at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday. Rich, who Dean said was among dozens of applicants and two finalists, will officially start on July 25. She succeeds Marty Scarano, who held the position for 22 years before retiring.
“There was a lot of interest and we had several who were really strong and she really rose to the top,” Dean said. “The final decision was a hard one but she was clearly the strongest person.”
For the past nine years, Rich served as the senior associate director of athletics/senior woman administrator for the Princeton University athletics department. A Princeton alumna, she is also a licensed attorney.
“Marty has done a fantastic job building this program,” Rich said. “The staff that’s in place, the infrastructure that’s been built, has been wonderful. Not coming in to fix or anything but coming in to continue building on that success and tradition is really a gift for me.”
All of UNH’s head coaches were involved in the interview process. When considering Rich, her resume and background stood out most to Wildcats women’s basketball coach Kelsey Hogan, who is a UNH and Nashua North grad.
“For us as head coaches, the NCAA is ever-evolving and changing and her just understanding that has been huge,” Hogan said. “Also just her personality, too. (She’s) just a people person and that’s what’s so special about UNH is the people.”
Hogan and men’s hockey coach Mike Souza both said Rich’s legal knowledge will be a great resource for coaches when dealing with NCAA policies such as NIL and the transfer portal.
“We don’t want to be at the back of anything that goes on as it pertains to college hockey, whether it’s on the ice or off the ice,” Souza said. “To have someone that understands those issues very well will be very helpful for me and for all of our student-athletes at UNH. It’s a lot to comprehend but these changes are coming.”
“It’s just a great time to have a leader with that background,” Hogan said.
Rich said she wants to get to know each member of the athletics staff and get their input on what the department’s strengths and challenges are and what they would like to see going forward. She also wants to review UNH’s athletics facilities and see “what opportunities might lie there, whether to improve them or to take full advantage of what we have.”
UNH is currently renovating the Whittemore Center. Rich said those renovations are on track to be completed by the end of August. The $6 million renovations will shrink the rink to 200-by-90 feet, install new glass, NHL-style boards and a new sound system and change the seating bowl of the arena.
Rich said she will be available to her coaches and wants to get to know student-athletes by having meals with them and attending their games. Providing student-athletes with mental health support is important to Rich, she said, and she wants to be a resource to them when considering NIL opportunities.
“She’s big on collaboration and those relationships,” Hogan said.
Rich said she wants to begin speaking with the staff as early as her first day.
“I really want to walk around and see the staff,” Rich said. “Find my office — I think I have an idea of where that is — put my things down and then really just get around and start talking to people and hearing what they have to say.”