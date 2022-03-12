DURHAM — The corner room in the University of New Hampshire football office no longer has photos from Saratoga Race Course hanging on the walls. Saratoga Springs, N.Y., native Sean McDonnell, the owner of those photos, no longer occupies that space.
With the exception of 2019, when he took a leave of absence for health reasons, McDonnell served as UNH’s head football coach since 1999. He announced his retirement in December, after guiding the Wildcats to a 157-104 record during his tenure.
The “new guy” is Rick Santos, who is best known to UNH football fans as a record-setting quarterback when he played for the Wildcats from 2004 to 2007. Santos, who will turn 38 next month, had two tours of duty on McDonnell’s staff. He coached wide receivers from 2013 to 2015, then, after working as an assistant coach at Columbia for three seasons, returned to UNH as associate head coach/quarterbacks coach in 2019. He is the 20th head coach in the program’s history.
“His (McDonnell’s) contract was up at the beginning part of February, so he moved all his stuff out and gave me the corner office,” Santos said. “Finally got the big chair. It feels good.
“When I came back here with the associate head coach title it was my goal to someday take over for him, so I kind of shadowed him on the job and took a lot of extensive notes as the year went on. That helped a lot.
“Coach Mac’s big thing (in terms of advice) was to be yourself. Don’t try to be him, and just be authentic. Be the leader that you see for yourself and the vision that you want to put forth for the program. I think that’s important because, let’s be honest, there are some huge shoes to fill.”
The UNH program shifted into another gear on Monday, when it began spring practice. This year’s spring game will be played April 14 — a Thursday — at 7 p.m.
One thing that has likely made the transition to head coach easier for Santos is the fact that he served as UNH’s interim head coach during that 2019 season, when McDonnell was away from the program.
“So far it’s been pretty much what I expected,” Santos said. “The good thing for me is I had the ability those six or seven months to run the program on coach’s hiatus so I’m pulling from that experience.
“Now I can anticipate what’s coming next. I think that’s the hardest thing when you take a job like this for the first time is all the things that kind of pop up on a day-to-day basis that you’re not used to — the compliance stuff, how to manage the roster, how to work with the support staff and the trainers, strength coaches and all that. Just make sure your communication is where it needs to be so everybody has one heartbeat.
“The one thing Coach (McDonnell) did say when he was leaving is that he would always be a resource for me. He’s always one phone call away, and don’t hesitate to reach out.”
Although Santos’ primary role will be to oversee all aspects of the program, he said he plans to help coach the quarterbacks with assistant coach Drew Belcher.
One of the more challenging tasks Santos has dealt with since being elevated is putting together a coaching staff. Among those who departed since last season are defensive coordinator John Lyons and co-offensive coordinator Mike Ferzoco. Lyons, a former head coach at Dartmouth, retired, and Ferzoco took a job outside of football.
Garrett Gillick, who has worked on the UNH staff since 2014, was promoted to associate head coach/defensive coordinator, and Brian Scott was named the program’s offensive coordinator.
Scott shared that job with Ferzoco last season.
“To be honest I’m leaning heavily on our assistant coaches,” Santos said. “We have a really good group of guys who are savvy football minds who understand what this program has been built on. So far it’s going as well as it can be.
“We have an offensive and defensive coordinator. Right now I look at myself as the culture coordinator, and making sure we live up to the standard that Coach Mac has set for this program.”