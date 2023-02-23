Pinkos
Buy Now

SNHU women’s basketball coach Karen Pinkos huddles up with her team during a timeout earlier this year. SNHU hosts a Northeast 10 tournament quarterfinal on Sunday afternoon.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

The Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball team has notched 19 wins this season under 17th-year head coach Karen Pinkos.

A 20th win would put SNHU in a place it has never been: the Northeast 10 tournament semifinals.