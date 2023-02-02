Becht
SNHU’s Matt Becht knocks down a 3-pointer against Saint Anselm on Jan. 18. Becht netted 34 points as the Penmen beat Bentley on Wednesday night.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

The men’s basketball teams from UNH, SNHU and Keene State will carry some momentum on the road for Saturday contests.

The Wildcats, coming off a 74-67 overtime victory at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Wednesday night, visit Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, on Saturday at 1 p.m. UNH and Bryant are in the thick of the America East race. At 6-3, the Wildcats occupy second place by themselves (behind 6-2 Vermont) while the Bulldogs (5-4) stand in a three-way tie for fourth.