SNHU’s Meg Knollmeyer, a Winnacunnet High School grad, goes up against Saint Anselm’s Liv Robles during Tuesday night’s game at Stoutenburgh Gym on the Saint Anselm campus. Knollmeyer scored 10 points and added 22 rebounds in SNHU’s 72-64 win. SNHU’s Adriana Timberlake led all scorers with 20 points. Melanie Hoyt paced the Hawks with 16 points.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
SNHU’s Gyanna Russell heads to the hoop against Saint Anselm’s Peyton Steinman at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown on Tuesday.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
SNHU’s Meg Knollmeyer drives to the basket against Saint Anselm’s Jenoyce Laniyan, of Bedford, at Saint Anselm College on Tuesday.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
SNHU’s Adriana Timberlake watches her shot against Saint Anselm’s Stephanie Jankovic at Saint Anselm College on Tuesday.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
SNHU’s Adriana Timberlake goes to the hoop against Saint Anselm’s Macy Spinks on Tuesday.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
SNHU’s Meg Knollmeyer lays one up against Saint Anselm’s Jenoyce Laniyan on Tuesday.