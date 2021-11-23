Senior forward Jayden Martinez scored a career-high 33 points to lead the UNH men's basketball team past Quinnipiac 84-69 on Tuesday at Lundholm Gym in Durham.

The Wildcats (2-2 overall) also received 13 points from guard Blondeau Tchoukuiegno and 11 from Josh Hopkins.

UNH returns to action Saturday at Holy Cross (5 p.m.).

UNH women roll

Hudson's Amanda Torres, a graduate student, scored a career- and game-high 21 points to lead the UNH women past Siena, 59-45, in the earlier game at Lundholm Gym.

Senior Sophia Widmeyer added 11 points for the Wildcats (3-2 overall).

SNHU women beat Saint Anselm

Winnacunnet High grad Meg Knollmeyer scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high 22 rebounds to help SNHU past host Saint Anselm 72-64 on Tuesday.

Adriana Timberlake scored a game-high 20 points for SNHU (4-1 overall, 1-1 in the Northeast 10 Conference). Melanie Hoyt scored 16 points for the Hawks (2-3, 0-2).