UNH football practice

UNH head coach Rick Santos, shown on the first day of practice earlier this month, guides a team that has been picked to finish second in the competitive CAA. The Wildcats open Saturday at Stonehill.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANY of the questions University of New Hampshire coach Rick Santos has been asked by the media during the preseason have sounded nothing like the questions he was answering at this time a year ago.

Expectations for the 2022 Wildcats ranged from low to moderate, and rightfully so. UNH entered 2022 with an eight-game losing streak and was selected ninth in the CAA preseason poll. The Wildcats surprised just about everyone by finishing 9-4 last season, however. They earned a share of the CAA regular-season championship and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs.