MANY of the questions University of New Hampshire coach Rick Santos has been asked by the media during the preseason have sounded nothing like the questions he was answering at this time a year ago.
Expectations for the 2022 Wildcats ranged from low to moderate, and rightfully so. UNH entered 2022 with an eight-game losing streak and was selected ninth in the CAA preseason poll. The Wildcats surprised just about everyone by finishing 9-4 last season, however. They earned a share of the CAA regular-season championship and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Santos is now dealing with some role reversal, as this year’s UNH team was picked to finish second in the CAA preseason poll. The Wildcats have 17 starters back from a year ago.
“It’s one thing to prove everybody wrong,” Santos said. “It’s a whole other animal to prove everybody right. Obviously it feels good to have super-high expectations again. I explained to the guys this is why they chose the University of New Hampshire. Expectations have always been high.
“Our goals are to be a Top-25 team, to have a national presence, to compete for championships year-in and year-out and hopefully we’ll be a Top-24 team at the end of the year and get a chance to play for a national championship (24 teams qualify for the FCS playoffs). It’s exactly where we want to be, but at the same time all the success we had last year is gone. There’s some memories we’re going to cherish forever, but we have to continue to get better every week.”
Santos said the program recently received some good news when wide receiver Heron Mauriseau was allowed to rejoin the program. Mauriseau, who transferred to UNH from the University of Connecticut, missed the start of camp with what Santos termed an academic issue. He appeared in all 13 games for the Wildcats last season, when he caught a team-high six touchdown passes.
UNH will begin the 2023 season Saturday (1 p.m.) at Stonehill, a program that moved from Division II to Division I last season. The Skyhawks finished 4-5 a year ago, when they led the NEC in rushing offense (207.7 per game).
“I think we did a good job of establishing our culture in the first year,” Stonehill coach Eli Gardner said. “We ran the ball well, we played good defense. Our guys played tough all year. We battled in every single game.”
UNH will play three non-conference games — Stonehill, Central Michigan and Dartmouth — before it begins CAA play with a game at Delaware on Sept. 23.
“If we start believing the hype of everyone telling us how good we are, then it’s easy to be complacent,” Santos said. “You feel like you have a certain level of entitlement and that’s not going to be good for us. Humble and hungry is what I talk to the guys about.
“With the way we progressed through camp, I think all three phases we’ve made improvements from last year. We’re just excited to go and try to see where we’re at as a team and put it to the test on Saturday.”
Hawks open Thursday night
Saint Anselm will kick off the New Hampshire college season Thursday night when it travels to Millersville (Pennsylvania) University. The Hawks tied the program record for victories in a season last year, when they finished 6-4. That included a 28-10 triumph over Millersville.
Saint Anselm coach Joe Adam said Anthony Santino will start at quarterback tonight. Drew Willoughby, who passed for a season-high 354 yards against Millersville last season, started Saint Anselm’s first nine games in 2022, but was injured in the first quarter of a Week 9 game against Pace.
Santino appeared in eight games last season and completed 71 of 113 passes for 721 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted three times.
“It’s competitive,” Adam said. “I think you’ll see both of those guys play. We feel very good about the quarterback room and we have a young guy in there as well named Drew Forkner, who’s a phenomenal young talent. He’s going to be a difference-maker down the road for us. As we move through, we’ll see how this thing shakes out.”
Saint Anselm came in at No. 5 in the Northeast-10 preseason coaches’ poll. Millersville returned 18 starters from a team that went 5-6 last year, but won five of its last seven games.
“They had a great finish to their season,” Adam said. “I watched them continually get better. Midway into the latter half of the season they started to find their identity. They want to control the football and they want to use their big offensive line, which is a strength of their team.
“We’re going to have to play great first-down defense and play good situational football and try to take the ball away to give our offense some opportunities to have some short fields and punch it in. We’re excited about going on the road and seeing what we’re made of.”
Plymouth State picked for fifth
Wide receiver Jake Donahue and linebacker Evan Wilson are among the New Hampshire residents expected to play a prominent role for Plymouth State this season. The Panthers will open their season Saturday with a nonconference road game against Vermont State University-Castleton (1 p.m.).
Donahue, a Hudson resident who played at Alvirne High School, had a breakout season last year when he led the Panthers in receptions (38), receiving yards (562) and receiving touchdowns (six) in 11 games.
Wilson, a Pinkerton Academy product who resides in Derry, recorded a team-high 80 tackles last season, including 49 solo stops and nine tackles for loss.
Plymouth State was picked to finish fifth in the MASCAC preseason coaches’ poll. Castleton, which currently competes in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, will join the MASCAC next season.
Franklin Pierce travels to Ohio
Franklin Pierce will be looking for more from its offense when it opens the season Saturday (1 p.m.). with a non-conference game at Lake Erie College of Painesville, Ohio. The Ravens finished with a 2-8 overall record last season (1-6 in the NE10), when they averaged 10.9 points per game and failed to score more than seven points in seven of their 10 games.
Lake Erie is coming off a 3-8 season and was chosen to finish eighth in the Great Midwest Football preseason coaches’ poll.
McCorkle leads Big Green
Dartmouth won’t begin its 2023 season until it plays at UNH on Sept. 16. The Big Green will be led by interim head coach Sammy McCorkle while head coach Buddy Teevens recovers from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident in March. McCorkle has spent the last 18 seasons on Teevens’s staff, nine of which were as associate head coach.
Seven starters return on offense, including fifth-year quarterback Nick Howard, receiver Paxton Scott and four offensive linemen. Howard has run for 24 touchdowns in the past two seasons, and Scott led Dartmouth in receptions and receiving yardage in each of the last two years.
The Big Green must replace seven starters from a defense that ranked 13th among FCS teams in points allowed last season (20.5). The defensive returnees include linebacker Macklin Ayers, who led the Ivy League in tackles per game last season (10.0).