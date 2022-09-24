Brosmer

UNH quarterback Max Brosmer, shown in action during the season opener against Monmouth, led the way for the Wildcats in their victory at Towson on Saturday.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

A strong performance by quarterback Max Brosmer helped the University of New Hampshire defeat Towson 37-14 Saturday in front of 5,508 fans at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Brosmer completed 17 of 23 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He was not intercepted and Towson did not have a sack.