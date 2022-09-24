A strong performance by quarterback Max Brosmer helped the University of New Hampshire defeat Towson 37-14 Saturday in front of 5,508 fans at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium.
Brosmer completed 17 of 23 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He was not intercepted and Towson did not have a sack.
Wide receiver Joey Corcoran caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown for UNH, which improved its record to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association. Towson dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
The Wildcats led 17-0 at halftime and added to that lead on their first second-half possession. Brosmer connected with wide receiver Heron Maurisseau for a 51-yard touchdown pass 1:33 into the third quarter.
Towson responded on the ensuing possession. Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrone tossed a 17-yard TD pass to University of Maryland transfer Robert Schwob. Keegan Vaughn’s PAT trimmed UNH’s lead to 24-7 with 11:14 left in the third.
Brosmer’s third TD pass went to wide receiver Brian Espanet. It was a 10-yard pass that helped UNH increase its lead to 31-7 with 3:10 to play in the third.
The Tigers found the end zone for the second time when running back Devin Matthews scored on a 2-yard run with 1:07 remaining in the third, but UNH extended its lead on Nick Mazzie’s 25-yard field goal. The kick made it a 34-14 game with 8:58 to play. Mazzie then capped the scoring with a 42-yard field goal with 3:25 left on the clock.
UNH started the game with a successful onside kick, moved the ball 38 yards on nine plays and opened the scoring with Mazzie’s 25-yard field goal with 10:34 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats stretched their lead to 10-0 when running back Dylan Laube returned a punt 95 yards for a score with 35 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, and added a touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Brosmer to Corcoran with 2:44 remaining in the half. It was Corcoran’s third TD reception of the season.
UNH recorded five sacks in the first two quarters — three by defensive end Dylan Ruiz, one by defensive end Josiah Silver and one by linebacker Max Tillett.
Saint Anselm 21, Southern Conn. State 14: In New Haven, Connecticut, quarterback Drew Willoughby hit Anthony Brown for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds remaining, lifting the unbeaten (4-0) Hawks. Saint Anselm trailed 14-3 at halftime. Willoughby hit on 32 of 55 passes for 372 yards, two TDs and four interceptions. He also hit Carson Goda on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter.
Franklin Pierce 7, AIC 3: In Springfield, Mass., Christian Keeling scored the game’s only touchdown, in the third quarter, as the Ravens (1-3) won their first game of the season.
Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31 (OT): In Fairfield, Connecticut, Ernest Howard intercepted Nick Howard’s fourth-down pass in overtime, enabling Sacred Heart to complete its comeback win. The Pioneers trailed 21-3 after one quarter before roaring back against the Big Green (1-1). Malik Grant’s TD run in overtime was the difference. Howard rushed for a career-high 186 yards.