NH College Football: Dartmouth opens with triumph over Valpo Staff Report Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Dartmouth's Zack Bair had a big game on Saturday in the Big Green's opener against Valparaiso. DARTMOUTH ATHLETICS Running back Zack Bair rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown, leading the Dartmouth football team past Valparaiso 35-13 in its opener Saturday in Hanover.Quarterback Nick Howard, a senior from Green Bay, Wisconsin, added 57 rushing yards and two TDs. Howard also hit on 8 of 10 passes. Noah Roper added 52 yards rushing and a touchdown.Dartmouth had 27 first downs, to 16 for Valpo. The Big Green amassed 293 yards of total offense.Dartmouth visits Sacred Heart next Saturday afternoon in Fairfield, Conn., before opening its Ivy League slate on Friday, Sept. 30, at home against Penn.Plymouth State 41, Bridgewater State 34: Braden Lynn threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Hudson's Jake Donahue with 3:55 left, lifting the Panthers in Plymouth.PSU rallied from deficits of 21-7 and 28-14 to improve to 3-0. Lynn, a sophomore, hit on 13 of 22 passes for 213 yards and two TDs. Donahue, a graduate student, had four catches for 94 yards.Plymouth State senior running back Manny Sanchez rushed 23 times for 100 yards and a pair of TDs.