Zack Bair

Dartmouth's Zack Bair had a big game on Saturday in the Big Green's opener against Valparaiso.

 DARTMOUTH ATHLETICS

Running back Zack Bair rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown, leading the Dartmouth football team past Valparaiso 35-13 in its opener Saturday in Hanover.

Quarterback Nick Howard, a senior from Green Bay, Wisconsin, added 57 rushing yards and two TDs. Howard also hit on 8 of 10 passes. Noah Roper added 52 yards rushing and a touchdown.