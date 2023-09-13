Nick Howard
Dartmouth quarterback Nick Howard, shown scoring a touchdown during the Big Green’s 38-21 victory over UNH in 2021, leads an experienced group into Wildcat Stadium on Saturday night.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and the University of New Hampshire will face each other for the 42nd time when the teams go head-to-head Saturday in Durham.

UNH holds a 20-19-2 advantage in the series, and won last year’s meeting 14-0 in Hanover.