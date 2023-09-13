DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and the University of New Hampshire will face each other for the 42nd time when the teams go head-to-head Saturday in Durham.
UNH holds a 20-19-2 advantage in the series, and won last year’s meeting 14-0 in Hanover.
The Wildcats (1-1), ranked No. 11 nationally in FCS, have played two games this season, but this will be the season opener for the Big Green. Dartmouth has had extra time to focus on Saturday’s matchup, however, so does the unique situation give either team an advantage?
“It’s always good to be able to have a couple games under your belt,” Dartmouth interim head coach Sammy McCorkle said. “It’s difficult sometimes to simulate the speed of the game (in practice). Obviously you try to do that as much as you can in preseason, but also I think having the ability to watch somebody and see somebody and see who they are — what they’re identity is this year — is very helpful.
“With them having so many guys back on offense and defense it’s essentially the same team from last year. Obviously there are advantages to both, but it is the way it is. We can’t control that. We just have to be prepared to go out there from the very first play all the way through to the last play.”
McCorkle is filling in for Buddy Teevens, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident that occurred in March. McCorkle has spent the last 18 years on Teevens’s staff, nine as the associate head coach.
“I like our spot,” UNH wide receiver Logan Tomlinson said. “We’ve built a lot of momentum these first two weeks. The big season opener win and then going on the road for an FBS game and playing how we did. I’m sure they have a chip on their shoulder from us winning the game last year and also having additional time to prepare, but I think the camaraderie and the steps we’ve taken in our first two weeks is a position I like us in.”
UNH coach Rick Santos said preparing for an opponent that has yet to play a game presents challenges that aren’t there later in the season.
“You have to go back and pick out some games with some like-minded opponents last year and kind of have your scouting reports and your tendencies and all that based off of that,” Santos said. “So from that standpoint, it gives them a little bit of an advantage because they can throw some wrinkles out there that we haven’t prepared for.
“With Coach McCorkle taking over, maybe he’s just going to throw a bunch of different wrinkles at us that they haven’t shown in the last few years. So we’re going with preparation based on last year and things they’ve done in the past.”
McCorkle said not seeing Teevens on a daily basis has been difficult for the entire coaching staff.
“That’s been hard, but I’ll tell you the guys have done a phenomenal job of bonding together and leaning on each other and helping each other through this very difficult time,” he said. “But he’s always in our thoughts all the time. We’ll continue to follow the blueprint he’s developed and we’re going to move forward, just like he would want us to do.”
UNH opened its season with a 51-17 victory over Stonehill, and dropped a 45-42 decision to Central Michigan last weekend.
Dartmouth was picked to finish sixth in the Ivy League Preseason media poll. The Big Green returned seven offensive starters and four starters on defense.
“I think we’re an experienced team,” McCorkle said. “We may not have, per se on paper, a lot of returning starters, but we don’t ever look at it as who’s a starter. We play a lot of guys. We had a lot of injuries last year so a lot of guys had to play probably sooner than they should have, but hopefully that’s going to pay off in the long run because of the experience they had in playing in a game situation. We feel like overall we have good experience.”
Santos on Dartmouth: “From a defensive standpoint, they’re a bend-but-don’t-break operation. ... They’re going to play a lot of two-high, zone coverage. Very methodical in their approach. They’re going to make you go down the field. Work to not allow offenses to chunk the ball over the top in the pass game, so we have to do a really good job of being efficient with our underneath throwing game. Have to establish a ground game up front too, if they’re not going to put their safeties in run support that often.
“Then on the other side of it, two-QB system. Nick Howard is a man-child out there. They’re going to have a lot of designed QB runs for him. Big, physically imposing tight ends that are usually at the point of attack. They pose a lot of threats out there. It was a contested, hard-fought game last year, so we know that they’re going to be ready for us.
McCorkle on UNH: “They’ve got weapons. It’s a very loaded team in all facets. Max Brosmer, the quarterback, he’s having a heckuva start to the year. Had a good year last year. They hurt you with the run, they hurt you with the pass. They’re very multiple on the offensive side. Then defensively they play with a lot of speed. They play fast and physical. Their two defensive ends (Dylan Ruiz and Josiah Silver) are probably the best ones we’ll see all season. They’re All-American-type D ends. We know it’s a huge challenge.”
Howard a force
Howard has 24 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons. He ran for 819 yards and 15 TDs as a sophomore, and rushed for 503 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
“He’s a two-time captain,” McCorkle said. “He’s a great leader. He’s kind of a throwback football player. You don’t find tougher guys than him. He’s healthy, and that’s the one thing last year is he had some injuries throughout the year and he just was never in his groove like he was the year before that.
“He’s a physical player. He’s the kind of guy who doesn’t want to run out of bounds. He doesn’t shy away from contact. We’ve talked to him about that and told him to be smart. There’s a time and place where you have to be physical, and there’s a time and place where you have to take what they give you. We need (him) for 10 games.”
PSU chasing first win
Plymouth State (0-2) will attempt to earn its first victory of the season Saturday when it begins the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference portion of its schedule with a game at Bridgewater State (0-2).
The opening kickoff is set for noon.
Plymouth State junior running back Willie Lombard made the MASCAC Honor Roll this week for his performance in Saturday’s 31-21 loss to the University of New England.
Lombard ran for 105 yards on 16 carries. He also had a 90-yard kickoff return.
FPU on the road
Franklin Pierce, which is coming off a 27-24 loss to AIC, will play at Pace on Saturday (noon).
After that, the Ravens (1-1) will play four in a row at home: New Haven (Sept. 23), Southern Connecticut State (Oct. 7), Assumption (Oct. 14) and Post (Oct. 21).
Hawks looking for run game
Saint Anselm (0-2) will be looking for more from its running game when it faces AIC on Saturday at home (2 p.m.).
The Hawks have run for 72 yards on 49 attempts in their two games, an average of 1.5 yards per attempt and 36 yards per game.
Saint Anselm has also fumbled six times and lost five.