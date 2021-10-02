Assumption scored a touchdown on its lone possession of overtime, then held Franklin Pierce for a 35-28 victory over the Ravens on Saturday in Rindge.
FPU (0-5) had forced overtime with a 75-yard drive that culminated when Bryce Macina hit Nathan Selby on an 11-yard TD pass with 18 seconds remaining in regulation. For the game, Macina was 12 of 20 for 171 yards and three TDs and also ran 19 times for 52 yards.
EJ Burgess led the Ravens with 18 carries for 160 yards.
Framingham State 33, Plymouth State 0: Willie Lombard rushed for 71 yards for the Panthers (0-4).
Bentley 34, Saint Anselm 21: In Goffstown, quarterback Drew Willoughby threw 73 passes, completing 47, for 456 yards and three TDs. The Hawks dropped to 1-3.
Dartmouth 31, Penn 7: The Big Green opened their Ivy League season with a bang. At Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Nick Howard rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and Dartmouth’s defense held the Quakers scoreless after the first quarter.
Zach Bair added 91 rushing yards and caught an 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Derek Kyler (15-of-22, 160 yards).
The Big Green also scored on special teams, in the first quarter, when Robert Crockett blocked a punt at the Penn 19-yard line, scooped up the loose ball at the 3 and took it into the end zone.
Dartmouth amassed 413 total yards — 240 on the ground — to Penn’s 141.
The Big Green (3-0 overall) host Yale this coming Saturday afternoon.