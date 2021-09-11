NH college football: Plymouth State, Franklin Pierce fall Staff Report Sep 11, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nic Visser’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Halls with 14 seconds remaining lifted the Husson University football team to a 10-7 victory over host Plymouth State University on Saturday.The TD capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the final 1:58.The Panthers (0-2) had taken a 7-3 lead on Manny Sanchez’ 3-yard TD run with 8:10 to play.Lake Erie 31, Franklin Pierce 20: In Rindge, the Ravens’ EJ Burgess had a pair of touchdown runs. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Twitter List by UnionLeader Request News Coverage Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT