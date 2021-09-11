Nic Visser’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Halls with 14 seconds remaining lifted the Husson University football team to a 10-7 victory over host Plymouth State University on Saturday.

The TD capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the final 1:58.

The Panthers (0-2) had taken a 7-3 lead on Manny Sanchez’ 3-yard TD run with 8:10 to play.

Lake Erie 31, Franklin Pierce 20: In Rindge, the Ravens’ EJ Burgess had a pair of touchdown runs.