NH College Football: Plymouth State prevails on the road, moves to 4-0 Staff Report Oct 1, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 Updated 22 min ago Manny Sanchez's 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put Plymouth State ahead and the Panthers' defense made it stand in a 14-9 victory at Framingham State on Saturday.The Panthers improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in MASCAC play. Framingham dropped to 2-3 and 1-2.PSU also received a 1-yard TD run from Thanos Boulukos in the second quarter.Statistics favored the hosts, who picked up 20 first downs to PSU's 13 and outgained the Panthers in total offense, 344-158.Bentley 41, Franklin Pierce 0: In Rindge, the Ravens dropped to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in the Northeast 10. EJ Burgess led FPU rushers with 46 yards on 15 carries.Bentley (3-2, 1-1) led 20-0 at halftime.Penn 23,Dartmouth 17, 2 OTs: Trey Flowers's 1-yard TD run in the second overtime gave Penn a victory over Dartmouth in the teams' Ivy League opener on Friday night at Memorial Field in Hanover.The play ended a defensive battle that the Big Green led until Graham Gottlieb's 35-yard field goal on the last play of regulation, forcing overtime.In the first overtime, starting from the Dartmouth 25, Penn (3-0, 1-0) scored first on Josh Casilli's 5-yard TD reception from quarterback Aidin Sayin.Also starting from the opponents' 25, Dartmouth answered on Nick Howard's 4-yard TD rush.The next possession proved crucial. The Big Green (1-2, 0-1) were stopped on third down and settled for a field goal attempt by Ryan Bloch that was low and was blocked.Needing only a field goal, Penn then went the distance in four plays — all runs by Flowers.Howard finished with 108 yards on 24 carries, including an 11-yard TD in the fourth quarter that gave the Big Green a 10-7 lead.The loss was the second straight in overtime for Dartmouth, which fell at Sacred Heart last Saturday, 38-31 in overtime.