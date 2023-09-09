221201-spt-laube

Dylan Laube had a monster day in UNH's 45-42 loss at Central Michigan.

The University of New Hampshire on Saturday came within a whisker of a victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision team.

Central Michigan’s Tristan Mattson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Chippewas a 45-42 victory over the Wildcats in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.