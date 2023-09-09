The University of New Hampshire on Saturday came within a whisker of a victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision team.
Central Michigan’s Tristan Mattson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Chippewas a 45-42 victory over the Wildcats in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
The kick ended a wild contest in which UNH never led, but repeatedly responded to CMU’s scores. Before the Chippewas’ final game-winning drive, the Wildcats had tied the game, 42-42, with 3:18 remaining on a 71-yard pass play from quarterback Max Brosmer to running back Dylan Laube
Both Brosmer and Laube had monster games. Brosmer set career bests in completions — he was 32-for-50 — and yards (493) and had a career-high four TDs passes and one interception. Laube rushed seven times for 31 yards and a TD, but did much of his damage as a receiver coming out of the backfield, making a career-high 12 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns. The 295 yards is a UNH record for single-game receiving.
UNH finished with 538 yards of total offense, Central Michigan 438.
Bedford’s Ryan Toscano shared team-high honors with eight tackles for UNH and Merrimack’s Joe Eichman had an interception.
Central Michigan’s Bert Emanuel Jr., a quarterback, and Myles Bailey, a running back, combined for 244 yards rushing. Emanuel rushed for two TDs, Bailey one. Emanuel also passed for 193 yards and two scores.
The Central Michigan game marked UNH’s annual contest against an FBS team. The Wildcats, a Football Championship Subdivision team, lost at Western Michigan last season; next year, they will visit Central Florida.
UNH (1-1) opens its home slate against Granite State foe Dartmouth next Saturday night (6 p.m.). The game is the opener for the Big Green.
Tiffin 42, Saint Anselm 7: In Goffstown, Anthony Santino passed for 153 yards and a TD as the Hawks fell to 0-2.
U. of New England 31, Plymouth State 21: Goffstown’s Jarrett Henault did it all in his Granite State homecoming, completing 16 of 23 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 60 yards and two TDs, leading UNE to victory in Plymouth.
UNE, which led 31-7 heading into the fourth quarter, improved to 2-0.
Plymouth State (0-2) received 105 yards rushed from Willie Lombard. Londonderry’s Tyler Kayo rushed for 28 yards and a TD. Hudson’s Jake Donahue had three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown.