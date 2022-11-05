Brosmer
UNH quarterback Max Brosmer, shown scrambling against Elon two weeks ago, nearly brought the Wildcats back from a 24-0 deficit on Saturday at Richmond.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

The UNH football team, trailing 24-0 in the second quarter, rallied back but fell short against host Richmond, 40-34, in a CAA game on Saturday.

The game ended when a Hail Mary pass from UNH quarterback Max Brosmer fell incomplete in the end zone.