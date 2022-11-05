The UNH football team, trailing 24-0 in the second quarter, rallied back but fell short against host Richmond, 40-34, in a CAA game on Saturday.
The game ended when a Hail Mary pass from UNH quarterback Max Brosmer fell incomplete in the end zone.
The loss was the first in CAA play for No. 17 UNH, which is 5-1 and 6-3 overall. No. 14 Richmond improved to 7-2 and 5-1.
Things looked bleak for UNH when Reece Urdinski hit Nick DeGennaro on a 13-yard TD pass with 24 seconds remaining in the second quarter, giving the Spiders a 24-0 lead.
But on the last play of the half, Brosmer hit Heron Maurisseau on a 46-yard TD pass.
Brosmer stayed hot at the start of the second half and passed 32 yards to Joey Corcoran for a score.
The teams traded scores — including a 100-yard kickoff return by UNH’s Dylan Laube — and Laube’s second TD, a 4-yard rush brought UNH to within 31-21. Maurisseau’s 1-yard TD reception made it 37-34 with 11 minutes left in the game.
Richmond’s Andrew Lopez hit a 45-yard field goal with 4:37 left for the game’s final points.
UNH had three more possessions, but fumbled and turned the ball over on downs before its final possession that ended with the Hail Mary.
Brosmer was 23 for 36 for 277 yards, three TDs and an interception. Laube led all Wildcats in rushing with 29 yards.
UNH hosts Rhode Island this coming Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.
Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14: In Princeton, New Jersey, the Big Green fell to the Ivy League-leading Tigers. Dartmouth made it close with 17 seconds remaining in the game on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Proctor to Paxton Scott.
Dartmouth dropped to 2-6 overall, 1-4 in the Ivies, while 25th-ranked Princeton improved to 8-0 and 5-0.
Plymouth State 21, Mass. Maritime 7: In Buzzards Bay, Mass., Manny Sanchez rushed 26 times for 86 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers (8-1, 6-1 in the MASCAC) to their fourth straight win.
The victory sets up a winner-take-all clash with league-leading UMass Dartmouth this coming Saturday in Plymouth. The winner will claim the MASCAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
PSU quarterback Braden Lynn was 9-for-15 through the air, including a 28-yard TD connection to Bryan Warren.
Dover’s Luc Normandeau notched a team-high seven tackles for the Panthers.
Assumption 21, Saint Anselm 12: In Goffstown, Hawks quarterback Anthony Santino hit on 26 of 51 passes, with two interceptions. Anthony Brown caught eight passes for 128 yards. Pat Carroll kicked four field goals (31 yards, 49, 33 and 28) to account for the Saint Anselm points. The Hawks dropped to 5-4 overall (2-4 in the Northeast 10 while Assumption improved to 7-2 overall, 6-1 in the NE-10.
New Haven 50, Franklin Pierce 6: In New Haven, Connecticut, Anthony Anderson caught an 18-yard TD pass from Alex Benitez to account for the points scored by the Ravens (2-7).
