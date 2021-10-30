One comeback wasn’t enough for the University of New Hampshire football team on Saturday against Richmond.
After the Wildcats scored two straight touchdowns to take a 21-17 lead in the third quarter, the Spiders went to work with three straight scores and prevailed 35-21 in a CAA contest at rainy Wildcat Stadium.
It was the fifth straight loss for UNH, which fell to 3-5 overall, 2-3 in the conference. Richmond improved to 3-5 and 1-4.
Richmond quarterback Joe Mancuso passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead 58-yard strike over the middle to Aaron Dykes with 9:54 remaining. Dykes caught another TD, a 28-yarder down the left sideline, to put the game away with 3:44 to play.
UNH coach Sean McDonnell said the post-game message to his players was simple.
“Short-term memory,” he said. “Learn from this. Get rid of it. It’s gone. Next week. You can’t linger at anything. Take a look at the tape, see where our guys are. See what you gotta do.”
The Wildcats trailed 17-7 before quarterback Bret Edwards hit wide receiver Brian Espanet with a 24-yard scoring strike with three seconds remaining in the first half.
UNH carried that momentum into the third quarter. St. Thomas Aquinas High School graduate Tim Bouchard, a sophomore, recovered a fumbled punt at the Richmond 27. Two players later, Edwards hit Espanet for 22 yards, and three plays later, freshman quarterback Brody McAndrew ran it in from the 7.
Richmond countered with a 29-yard field goal by Jake Larson early in the fourth quarter to pull within 21-20 before pulling away.
Edwards completed 12 of 26 passes for 136 yards. Redshirt freshman Isaac Seide led UNH rushers with 75 yards on nine carries, including a TD.
Dartmouth beats Harvard
Connor Davis kicked a 25-yard field goal with 49 seconds remaining, then survived a missed 52-yard field goal by Harvard on the final play, helping Dartmouth past the Crimson 20-17 on Saturday in Boston.
The Big Green improved to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Ivy League, while Harvard, ranked 21st in a national FCS poll, dropped to 5-2 and 2-2.
Dartmouth, which outgained Harvard 393-223, scored its TDs on passes from Derek Kyler to Robbie Mangas (5 yards) and Nick Howard to Painter Richards-Baker (31 yards).
Plymouth State 17, Westfield State 7: In Westfield, Mass., senior Manny Sanchez rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries, including a touchdown, leading PSU to its fourth straight win. The Panthers (4-4 overall, 4-2 in the MASCAC). The Panthers also received a rushing TD from Ryan Coyle and two sacks from Derry’s Evan Wilson. Westfield State is 0-8.
Saint Anselm 21, AIC 16: In Goffstown, Hawks quarterback Drew Willoughby threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Vincent Wagner rushed for 148 yards on 31 carries. Saint Anselm improved to 3-5 overall, 3-4 in the Northeast-10.
Bentley 24, Franklin Pierce 14: In Waltham, Mass., EJ Burgess ran for 186 yards on 27 carries, including a TD, for the Ravens (0-8).