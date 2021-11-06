Karl Mofor rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, leading host Albany past UNH 20-7 in a CAA football game Saturday. The loss was the Wildcats’ sixth straight and the Great Danes’ first of the season.
Albany led 20-0 before UNH (3-6, 2-4) broke the shutout on Bret Edwards’ 5-yard TD pass to Tom Splagounius with four minutes remaining.
Plymouth State 27, Mass. Maritime 7: In Plymouth, Lebanon’s Ryan Milliken returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers won their fifth straight.
The Panthers (5-4, 5-2 in the MASCAC) received two TD passes from quarterback Brett Lavanchy and 74 yards rushing and a TD from running back Manny Sanchez.
Assumption 44, Saint Anselm 35: In Worcester, Hawks quarterback Drew Willoughby passes for 363 yards and three TDs, and ran for another, in the Northeast-10 setback. Saint Anselm dropped to 3-6 overall, 3-5 in the league.
Stonehill 34, Franklin Pierce 7: In Easton, Mass., the Ravens (0-9, 0-7 in the NE-10) scored on a 20-yard TD pass from Cole Alexander to Kyle O’Connor.
Dartmouth 31, Princeton 7: On Friday night in Hanover, Derek Kyler threw three touchdown passes and Isaiah Johnson returned an interception 73 yards for a score to break open the Ivy League showdown. Dartmouth (7-1 overall) improved to 4-1 in the Ivy League and jumped into a three-way tie for the top with Princeton and Yale.
Princeton entered the game with an FCS-best 12-game road winning streak and averaging 36.9 points per game.
Kyler was 16-of-19 for 193 yards, hitting Scott Paxton (37 yards), Dale Chesson (4 yards) and Jonny Barrett (23 yards) for TDs.
The Big Green host Cornell this coming Saturday afternoon and finishes its season on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Brown.