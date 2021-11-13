SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Where to start when analyzing the University of Rhode Island’s 28-3 victory over UNH in Saturday’s CAA game?
One could start with the penalties assessed to the Wildcats, who lost their seventh consecutive game. UNH, which came in averaging five penalties per game, was penalized 11 times for 92 yards — which didn’t sit well with coach Sean McDonnell.
“We are not concentrating on the simple, little things before the snap even happens,” said McDonnell, whose club dropped to 3-7 overall, 2-5 in the CAA. “We’re getting a bunch of procedure penalties.
“There were a couple of penalties on the defensive side of the ball … the late hits, the targeting stuff. It’s undisciplined and it’s disappointing. It’s hard to see when you put that stuff on tape.”
Coming into this game, UNH had been averaging 17.7 points and 285 yards of total offense. Saturday, the Wildcats managed 159 yards.
“I thought their defense did some good things playing downhill,” McDonnell said. “We didn’t execute our run game very effectively (24 yards on 25 carries).
“We went to the passing game and (quarterback) Bret (Edwards) was running for his life a little bit. Their defense is consistently doing the job and the little things well.”
URI (7-3, 4-3) needed 49 seconds after the opening kickoff to grab a 7-0 lead.
Quarterback Kasim Hill (12-for-23, 221 yards) threw a short pass in the left flat to Jaylen Smith and he broke it for an 81-yard touchdown run.
After an exchange of punts, UNH drove to the Rams 4 only to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Sean Lehane.
URI maintained that 7-3 lead until the second quarter when Hill again engineered a scoring drive. The Rams, who are seeking a postseason berth, covered 55 yards in 11 plays (which took seven minutes off the clock) with Hill tossing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Matt Pires.
URI had an opportunity to increase its lead only to have C.J. Carrick miss a 24-yard field goal.
First-half stats revealed how the game played with URI outgaining UNH, 233-59, in total yardage.
The Rams made it 21-3 early in the third quarter on a penalty-aided drive. Before Hill flipped a 1-yard touchdown pass to Smith, UNH was penalized for roughing the passer and pass interference.
UNH followed with another promising drive as the Wildcats reached the Rams 10. But on fourth-and-sixth, Tommy Herion’s pass was incomplete. Herion was inserted into the game after Edwards suffered a head injury in the third quarter.
After Coby Tippett intercepted a Herion pass early in the fourth quarter, Hill threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 20-yarder to Ivory Fimpong.
“Obviously they dominated the game and played very well,” McDonnell said. “But watching this team (URI) since last spring, they’re a very good football team. They do a lot of things well.
“They have a bunch of tough, hard-nosed kids that have become a really good football program.”
The Wildcats finish their season next Saturday at home against rival Maine.
Other games
Dartmouth 41, Cornell 7: Nick Howard made sure the Dartmouth football team stayed on the path to the Ivy League title. Howard, a junior quarterback, rushed for 172 yards and four touchdowns as the Big Green drubbed Cornell at Memorial Field in Hanover.
The victory enabled Dartmouth (8-1 overall) to improve to 5-1 in the Ivies. The Big Green are tied with Princeton for first place with one weekend left.
UMass-Dartmouth 28, Plymouth State 7: In Dartmouth, Mass., Manny Sanchez rushed for 142 yards and a TD in the Panthers’ loss. PSU finished 5-5 overall, 5-3 in the MASCAC.
New Haven 34, Franklin Pierce 20: In Rindge, the Ravens finished 0-10 and 0-8 in the Northeast-10 despite two rushing TDs by E.J. Burgess.