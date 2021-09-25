Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and Pittsburgh set a school record with 707 yards of offense in a 77-7 rout of visiting UNH in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Pickett completed 24 of 28 passes for the Panthers (3-1), while Jordan Addison had six receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Rodney Hammond Jr. rushed for 100 yards and three scores and Israel Abanikanda ran for 75 yards and one score. Pitt’s previous record was 654 yards against Virginia Tech in 2018.
The FCS member Wildcats (3-1) were held to eight first downs and 160 total yards by the Panthers, who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead.
“We ran into a team that I knew was very talented,” said UNH coach Sean McDonnell. “They were on a mission after what happened last week (a loss to Western Michigan).
“They got out, they executed, they ran, they threw, they caught, they tackled, they played fast.
“That’s a really good team over there. My hat goes off to the way the coaches prepared over there.
“We’ll look at the tape and we’ll see what we learn from it and ready for another one next week (Saturday, at home against James Madison).”
The margin of defeat was not the greatest in UNH football history. The Wildcats lost to Tufts 83-0 in 1914.
After Pitt scored a safety on New Hampshire’s opening series, Pickett capped an eight-play, 77-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run to make it 8-0 before Ben Sauls missed the extra-point attempt.
Pitt’s defense extended the lead when Damarri Mathis stepped in front of Bret Edwards’ pass and returned it 35 yards for a 14-0 lead before Sauls missed a second straight PAT.
Abanikanda’s 15-yard run capped a seven-play, 61-yard drive for a 21-0 lead after Sam Scarton made the extra point.
The Panthers pushed their lead to 28-0 in the final minute of the opening quarter when Shocky Jacques-Louis caught a 12-yard TD pass from Pickett.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard on their next drive on Edwards’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Sean Coyne just five seconds into the second quarter.
The Panthers made it 35-7 on Pickett’s 24-yard strike to Jordan Addison with 11:17 left in the half. Three minutes later, Pickett and Addison connected on a 47-yard touchdown pass for a 42-7 lead.
Pickett extended the lead to 49-7 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 11 seconds left in the second quarter.
Addison found the end zone for the third time when he caught a 46-yard pass from Pickett less than two minutes into the third quarter for a 56-7 lead.
Beckett was then replaced by Nick Patti, who led the Panthers to three touchdown drives that were all capped by runs by Hammond.
Saint Anselm 42, Franklin Pierce 7
Quarterback Drew Willoughby passed for 370 yards and three touchdowns, leading Saint Anselm to a 42-7 win over Franklin Pierce in football on Saturday at Grappone Stadium in Goffstown.
Anthony Brown and Cade Horton caught five passes each — one TD apiece — and combined for 188 yards receiving.
The Hawks earned their first win in three tries. FPU, which received a 3-yard TD run by Michael Joyce, dropped to 0-4.
Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3: In Hanover, the Big Green rushed for 282 yards and improved to 2-0 in nonleague play.
Dartmouth’s Nick Howard rushed for 155 yards and two TDs, and teammate Zack Bair added 103 yards and a score.