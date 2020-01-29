Junior goalie from Bedford, Wildcats take on UConn this weekend.
AS HE has gained confidence from each outing for the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team this year, Mike Robinson has seen an improvement in his game since the preseason.
The junior goaltender from Bedford and his teammates have plenty of confidence coming off a 1-0-1 weekend series with then-No. 7 University of Massachusetts last weekend.
Robinson was named both the Hockey East player of the week and the San Jose Sharks’ prospect of the week after making 57 saves over UNH’s 1-0 victory at UMass and 1-1 tie with the Minutemen. Hockey East-leading UMass (16-8-2, 9-5-2) entered last weekend ranked ninth in the country in goals per game (3.5). Last Friday’s triumph marked Robinson’s second shutout this season and seventh of his career.
Robinson, whom San Jose selected 86th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, enters UNH’s home-and-home Hockey East series with Connecticut this weekend ranked seventh in the league in goals against average (2.34) and eighth in save percentage (.91).
The Wildcats (13-9-2, 7-6-1) will host UConn (9-12-4, 6-7-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. before traveling for a 4 p.m. matinee against the Huskies Saturday in Hartford, Conn.
“I’ve definitely improved from the beginning of the year,” Robinson said. “I guess the biggest thing is just gaining confidence each game I play and trying to carry that over into the next one.”
UNH sophomore defenseman Ryan Verrier said Robinson has been great at communicating with the defense and sharing what he is seeing from the cage all season. Robinson said he tries to be an extra set of eyes for his defensemen and their communication improves each practice and game.
“I know it kind of sounds silly — just communication — but if you think about it, we can’t see what’s behind us and he’s been doing extremely well letting us know where everyone is throughout the ice in the defensive zone,” Verrier said of Robinson. “And on penalty kill, he’s the fifth guy out there and he’s been making some unbelievable saves for us on that as well.”
The Wildcats, who rank 53rd in the nation in penalty-kill percentage (.758), went 12-for-12 on the penalty kill in their series with UMass.
Robinson said he has benefited from working alongside sophomore goaltender Ty Taylor and with goalie coach Ty Conklin. Taylor and Robinson have pushed each other to improve their games over their time as teammates. Conklin, who is in his first year as a volunteer assistant coach with the team, was a two-time All-American and Hobey Baker Award finalist at UNH and played in 215 NHL games over nine seasons.
“I think Ty Taylor has helped to push Mike and I think Ty Conklin has helped to push Mike — not that Michael needs motivation,” Wildcats coach Mike Souza said. “I think he’s a motivated guy. I just think that having the two Tys around forces you to be that much sharper all the time whether it’s at practice or what have you.”
Robinson will try to continue building his and the team’s collective confidence this weekend against UConn. UNH is tied with Northeastern for sixth in the 11-team league standings with 15 points while UConn is tied for eighth with Maine with 14. UMass leads the league with 20 points. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the Hockey East playoffs.
UConn has gone 2-5 this month and is coming off 3-2 losses to both Quinnipiac and Yale in the Connecticut Ice Festival last weekend. The Huskies boast six NHL prospects: forwards Vladislav Firstov (Minnesota), Ruslan Ishakov (New York Islanders), Jachym Kondelik (Nashville), Kale Howarth (Columbus), defenseman Carter Berger (Florida) and goaltender Tomas Vomacka (Nashville).
UNH has gone 5-2-1 since returning from the holiday break.
“I think guys are starting to understand no matter who comes in here or where we go, it’s never about taking anyone lightly. It’s about respecting what the other team does well,” Souza said. “I think (UConn) can beat you in several areas. We’ve just got to make sure we’re prepared to play and we go out and execute the things we do well.”
Looking for consistency, UNH women prepare for weekend at Maine
The UNH women’s team showed a glimpse of the consistency coach Hilary Witt has been looking for since returning from the holiday break in its Hockey East sweep of Holy Cross last weekend.
The Wildcats (13-11-2, 10-9-1) will try to build on their 3-0 and 5-2 victories over the Crusaders when they visit archrival Maine (10-12-5, 6-10-4) for a pair of 2 p.m. games Friday and Saturday. UNH is sixth in the 10-team league standings with 21 points while Maine is in seventh place with 16 points. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the Hockey East playoffs.
Earlier this month, UNH earned series splits with both Penn State and UConn and was swept by Providence.
“We have to find a way to be more consistent and that’s what I liked about last weekend,” Witt said. “I thought we came to play both games and, because of that, I thought we had a lot of success.”
UNH forward Taylor Wenczkowski, a redshirt senior and tri-captain from Rochester, said she and her classmates held a meeting before the Holy Cross series. In that meeting, the seniors discussed what the Wildcats need to improve on, which she said helped the classmates become closer and the team’s overall play.
“I think that was nice — having that to go into the weekend just knowing what we need to do to be successful and I think that translated on the ice as well,” said Wenczkowski, who ended a seven-game pointless drought with two goals and two assists in last weekend’s series.
The Black Bears, who defeated UNH 3-0 in Durham on Oct. 25, have gone 2-3-3 this month and were swept by UConn last weekend.
“It’s always a grind against Maine,” Witt said. “It’s always tight so we just have to go play our game. We have to go and forecheck well, be on the puck, battle, grind it out, do all the little things and then bigger things will happen.”
Weekly honors
Dartmouth College freshman defenseman Tanner Palocsik and Plymouth State University players Mike McPherson and Andreas Pettersson all earned honors from their conferences this week.
Palocsik was chosen as the ECAC rookie of the week. McPherson, a sophomore, was named the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference player of the week while Pettersson, a senior, earned a spot on the weekly honor roll.
Palocsik assisted on Cam Strong’s first-period goal that opened the scoring and scored his first career goal 1:10 into the second period to give then-No. 20 Dartmouth a 2-1 lead in its 3-2 loss at then-No. 1 Cornell last Saturday.
McPherson logged four points (one goal, three assists) and Pettersson made a combined 48 saves for Plymouth State’s MASCAC triumphs over Worcester State (5-1) and UMass Dartmouth (7-3) last week.
Palocsik leads the Big Green (10-6-4, 7-4-2 ECAC) in assists (14) as they prepare for their trips to conference foes Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (10-12-2, 7-7-1) Friday at 7 p.m. and Union (6-17-3, 4-9-1) Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers (9-7-2, 9-1-1 MASCAC) will play at Salem State (3-11-3, 3-6-1) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ice chips
Franklin Pierce University senior tri-captain Delaney Guimont recorded her first career multi-goal game in the Ravens’ 5-1 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance victory over Saint Anselm College on Tuesday night.
Guimont, a defender from Bedford, scored twice in the first period to give Franklin Pierce (17-7, 10-4 NEWHA) a 2-0 lead entering the first intermission. She also earned the secondary assist on teammate and Londonderry resident Haley Parker‘s third-period goal that capped the game’s scoring.
Meriden’s Julia Surgenor scored the game-winning overtime goal for Bowdoin in its 5-4 victory at Williams last Saturday in what was her second game back from an injury she suffered in the preseason. The junior forward also assisted on Katie Leininger‘s first-period goal that built a 2-0 Polar Bears advantage.
Sisters Brett and Izzi Stoddard, who are from Concord and attended St. Paul’s School, combined for two goals and two assists for Bowdoin (7-7-3) in the win.
Surgenor followed up by opening the game’s scoring in the Polar Bears’ 4-1 triumph at Salem State on Tuesday. The Stoddard sisters tallied an assist in that non-conference victory.
Starting in 2022, the Saint Anselm and Franklin Pierce women’s hockey teams will play in a nearly 4,000-capacity rink when they visit NEWHA member Sacred Heart. The Pioneers announced last Saturday their plans to build a $60 million arena on its west campus in Fairfield, Conn., which will serve as the new home to both their men’s and women’s hockey teams, figure skating teams and men’s club hockey team.
The Sacred Heart men’s team, which competes in the Atlantic Hockey Association, plays its home games at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. The Pioneers women’s team plays its home games at the SportsCenter of Connecticut in Shelton, Conn.
The NH College Hockey column runs Thursdays during the season. Alex Hall can be reached at ahall@unionleader.com.