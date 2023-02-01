Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Group A - FIN-USA

Caroline Harvey carries the puck for Team USA during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games last February. Harvey, who lived in Salem and Pelham growing up, is now starring in her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

CAROLINE HARVEY is not your typical freshman women’s college hockey player.

Harvey, who lived in both Salem and Pelham growing up, did not spend last season playing for a high school, prep school or club team. The 20-year-old deferred her freshman year at Wisconsin last year and represented the United States in both the Beijing Winter Olympics and International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship.