CAROLINE HARVEY is not your typical freshman women’s college hockey player.
Harvey, who lived in both Salem and Pelham growing up, did not spend last season playing for a high school, prep school or club team. The 20-year-old deferred her freshman year at Wisconsin last year and represented the United States in both the Beijing Winter Olympics and International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship.
Harvey, an offensive-minded defenseman, helped Team USA take silver, finishing runner-up to Canada, in both tournaments.
Despite her experience playing on the world stage both with and against professionals, Harvey, like any freshman, had to adjust to the college game.
“I do think it is more physical, for some reason, at this level,” Harvey said. “I think people tend to use their bodies more — like slow you down ... People (were) trying to skate with me when I was with the national team — people try to catch you.”
Harvey first noticed that physicality in Wisconsin’s season-opening series split at Penn State in September. After a 4-1 loss on Sept. 22, the Badgers responded with a 9-1 triumph the next night in which Harvey notched her first collegiate point on an assist.
“I think those games were definitely an adjustment period for me,” said Harvey, who started September with Team USA in the IIHF Women’s World Championship tournament. “I wasn’t as ready as I wish I was. ... I was, actually, quite a bit nervous. It was just a different animal.”
After the following weekend, Harvey’s nerves were gone.
The Badgers swept Lindenwood University, 6-0 and 10-0, at home to close September. Harvey, who recorded a season-high five assists in the 10-0 win over Lindenwood on Sept. 30, said she modified her game to be more physical and felt settled into the program by the end of that series.
That five-assist outing began a five-game point streak for Harvey, including a three-point game in Wisconsin’s 9-1 triumph over St. Thomas on Oct. 8 that included her first collegiate goal. Over the Badgers’ 7-1 October run, Harvey recorded six goals and seven assists.
Harvey ranks fourth on the team in points (30) and is tied with Casey O’Brien for the most assists (22) as No. 8 Wisconsin (20-7-1, 16-5-1 WCHA) prepares for its weekend conference home series with St. Cloud State (15-14-0, 8-14-0).
Harvey said playing on Team USA with multi-time Olympians like stay-at-home defenseman Lee Stecklein and offensive-minded defenseman Megan Keller improved both sides of her game.
Watching Stecklein helped Harvey with her stick and body positioning. Keller is smart about when she joins rushes and solid in all aspects of the game, Harvey said.
“Just how they carry themselves on and off the ice, how their games are so mature,” Harvey said. “They have different components that I try to implement in my game.”
Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson and his staff, Harvey said, have told her throughout the season to be prepared to be put in any situation.
Harvey, who is on a three-game point streak, became a regular on the power-play and penalty-kill units after the Badgers’ first few weekend series.
While she has been starting games alongside senior Chayla Edwards recently, Harvey said Wisconsin changes defensive pairings often during games.
Playing alongside so many teammates on the blue line this season has shown Harvey the importance of being adaptable and understanding your partner’s strengths and tendencies.
“Knowing who you’re going out with — if they’re more offensive or more defensive, if they like to skate the puck more, if they’re going to look to you more,” Harvey said. “Being able to adjust, I always say, is the biggest thing learning in college.”
Harvey said playing with Edwards reminds her of playing with Stecklein on Team USA. Like Stecklein, Edwards is more of a stay-at-home style defensemen.
“I obviously bring a lot of offense, so it’s good to know that she (Edwards) is always back,” Harvey said. “I try to give her confidence and say, ‘I’ve got your back if you mess up,’ and try to give her the green light, too. It’s good because we complement each other but I try to give her confidence to do things, too.”
Harvey said she wants to continue contributing to the Badgers offensively while also improving her defensive game. Harvey wants to be anticipatory of plays defensively, work on plays with the forwards and be comfortable and confident on the ice.
“I just want to continue to continue to be a good teammate and just make smart plays and be effective out there for our team and add to our success and help out in any way I can,” Harvey said.
Plymouth State men polling well
The Plymouth State University men’s team rose to No. 11 in this week’s U.S. College Hockey Online poll, marking the program’s highest ranking ever.
The Panthers were ranked 13th last week, tying the program’s previous-best mark in the poll, before extending their winning streak to a program-record 12 games last weekend.
Plymouth State (16-3-1) remained unbeaten in Massachusetts Collegiate Athletic Conference play at 13-0-0 with an 8-5 home triumph over Salem State last Thursday and a 3-2 overtime road win at Fitchburg State last Saturday.
The Panthers came back from a 4-1 deficit to defeat Salem State and trailed Fitchburg State, 2-1, entering the second intermission.
Senior forward Niks Krollis, who played high school hockey at Bishop Brady, scored the overtime game-winner against Fitchburg State and had three points (two goals, one assist) on the weekend.
Plymouth State will play at Westfield State (9-9-1, 5-7-0 MASCAC) tonight at 7:35 before hosting UMass Dartmouth (5-13-1, 5-7-1 MASCAC) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
SNHU, FPU men set for weekend series
The lone intrastate series on the schedule this weekend is Franklin Pierce University at Southern New Hampshire University.
The Penmen (6-15-0, 5-11-0 Northeast-10) will host Franklin Pierce (9-14-1, 6-7-1 Northeast-10) at the Ice Den in Hooksett Friday night at 7:30 and Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
SNHU fell to Saint Michael’s College, 6-1 and 5-1, at home last weekend and has lost eight of its last nine games. The Penmen are in fifth place in the six-team NE-10 standings.
The Ravens, who are in fourth place in the NE-10 standings, were also swept at home last weekend, falling 6-3 and 5-4 to Assumption College. Franklin Pierce also tied with Saint Anselm College, 1-1, on Tuesday night.
The Ravens have lost nine of their last 11 games.