IN HIS first 11 seasons coaching the Plymouth State University men’s hockey team, Craig Russell led the Panthers to four Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament titles, four NCAA Division III tournament appearances and eight regular-season conference crowns.
None of his past teams had the depth that this year’s group has, said Russell, now in his 12th season as PSU’s head coach.
The Panthers (17-5-2, 14-2-2), who clinched their fifth straight regular-season conference title with a 4-1 home win over Salem State University last Saturday, are waiting to find out who they will host in the MASCAC tournament semifinals on March 1.
“I’m not sure we’ve ever had a team that’s this deep with scoring, defending or with goaltending,” Russell said. “I think at every position we’ve got a ton of depth, which was an issue that over the past couple of years we wanted to address.”
Plymouth State goaltenders Brendahn Brawley, a junior, and Kalle Andersson, a sophomore, are both among the top five in the conference in goals-against average and save percentage.
Brawley, who owns a 6-2-1 record with two shutouts, leads the MASCAC in both categories (1.55 GAA, .948 save percentage). Andersson, who is 10-3-1 on the year with a shutout, is third in GAA (2.29) and fifth in save percentage (.918).
In their third year playing together, the Panthers’ first-line forwards of junior Myles Abbate, graduate student JR Barone and senior Mike McPherson are among the most productive in the conference.
Abbate finished second in points (34), just ahead of Barone (27) and the two scored the most goals in the conference in the regular season (16). Abbate (18) and McPherson (15) were second and fifth, respectively, in the conference in assists.
Plymouth State led the conference in both goals per game (4.13) and goals-against average (1.94).
Plymouth State’s top line and formidable goalie duo help lead the team but have considerable support around them, Russell said.
“I know we have our top line ... but there’s plenty of nights where they don’t have it and some other guys are stepping up,” Russell said. “I think our balance up front is really, really strong.
“Our defensive core, I can’t talk about them enough. And then our goaltending, to have a two-headed monster in net, we’ve never had that before. Not like this.”
Russell called Panthers defenseman Colin Tracy, a sophomore from Bow, the most underrated defenseman in the MASCAC, praising his all-around game. The team’s defensive unit also has veterans like senior captains Ben Chipman and Simon Besner and junior Jovan Zimmerman. Offensive-minded blue-liner Niks Krollis should return from injury for the tournament, Russell said.
Tracy, a Bow High School alum, said playing in front of Brawley and Andersson gives him and his defensive teammates a ton of confidence.
“When we have a tandem like that, no matter who is playing, it’s nice just to be able to know that if you make a mistake, that there’s a backbone there that’s most likely not going to get beat,” said Tracy, who described himself as a hard-nosed, two-way defenseman.
Alongside its top line’s production, Plymouth State also received 10 goals and 13 assists from graduate student forward and captain Peter Laviolette (son of the Washington Capitals head coach) and 11 goals from sophomore forward Jeromey Rancourt. Tracy was among eight Panthers who finished the regular season with at least 10 helpers.
“I think this is probably one of the deepest teams I’ve been a part of,” Tracy said. “Anytime a guy has been out, we’ve been able to call upon the next guy to step in.”
The Panthers’ depth was tested just after returning from winter break, when the team dealt with COVID-19 cases within the program. Plymouth State canceled its scheduled Jan. 11 game at Franklin Pierce University and still had a considerable number of players in COVID protocol when it next took the ice one week later, a 4-0 loss at Fitchburg State.
Tracy said even though some players were quarantined, everyone found ways to stay in touch through outlets like the team’s group chat and playing video games online together. “Call of Duty: Warzone” has been the Panthers’ video game of choice this season, he said.
“Yeah, it was tough on us but I don’t think it affected us much as a group due to how close we are,” Tracy said.
The Panthers had a half-day of practice before the Fitchburg setback, which Russell considers one of the defining moments of the season. Despite the lack of preparation and having just three lines, seven defensemen and one goalie available, Russell said his players never quit for a second.
After the Fitchburg game, Plymouth State lost only once more — last Tuesday at Westfield State (4-2) — the rest of the regular season.
“Once we finally got the band back together, we knew we were back to building something special,” Russell said.
When the MASCAC tournament was last held in 2019, the Panthers repeated as champion for the first time in their program’s history. Now they are focused on becoming the first to three-peat before trying to win the program’s first NCAA tournament game.
“I really like the makeup of this team going into the national tournament,” Russell said. “Time will tell and I don’t want to put the cart before the horse but I think we’re built more for this time of year this year than we ever have been before.”
Wildcats holding onto first-round home ice, for now
Coming out of last weekend’s series split at rival Maine, UNH sits on the bubble for home ice in the first round of the Hockey East tournament.
The Wildcats (14-15-1, 8-12-1 Hockey East) are eighth in the 11-team league standings with 25 points.
Boston College (11-16-5, 6-11-3) is just behind with 23 points and now has both senior forward Marc McLaughlin and junior defenseman Drew Helleson back from representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics.
The top five seeds in the single-elimination Hockey East tournament will receive a first-round bye. Teams seeded Nos. 6-8 will host their first-round games.
The Eagles are 1-11-2 since the new year. UNH will host Merrimack College (17-12-1, 12-9-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats will conclude their regular-season slate the following weekend with a home-and-home series with UMass Lowell (17-9-3, 13-8-1).
Merrimack beat the Wildcats, 5-2, on its home ice on Feb. 4.
“For me, it’s not about standings watching,” UNH coach Mike Souza said last week. “We want to be playing our best going into the playoffs. I think it’s all about momentum with the one-game elimination playoff series …Lowell got on a roll last year going into the playoffs, for example. We’re going to try to do the same.”
Dartmouth finally seeing second-half success
In what has been a forgettable second half of the season for the Dartmouth College men’s hockey team, the Big Green have built a bit of momentum just before the ECAC playoffs.
Dartmouth (6-18-3, 5-13-2 ECAC) ended an 11-game winless streak with its 1-0 home win over ECAC foe Yale on Feb. 12 and has won three of its past four games entering its final two regular-season bouts.
The Big Green will play at RPI on Friday at 7 p.m before heading to play at Union on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Big Green are 11th in the 12-team ECAC standings with 20 points and could potentially jump one or two spots up the standings this weekend. Union and St. Lawrence are both tied for ninth with 22 points while Brown and Princeon are tied just ahead of them with 23 points each.
Regardless of this weekend’s results, though, Dartmouth is likely destined for a best-of-three road series to open its ECAC tournament run.