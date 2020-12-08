DURING pre-practice meetings this preseason, University of New Hampshire defenseman Benton Maass said coach Mike Souza emphasized the day-to-day nature of this campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wildcats were set to skate in their season-opening weekend with Boston College on Nov. 20-21 when one UNH player tested positive for the coronavirus.
After a three-week delay that involved isolation and limited team activities, UNH is scheduled to open its season at archrival Maine Friday (3:30 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.). Spectators are prohibited at both games.
Souza said during media availability on Tuesday that the team had a “couple of cases” and the majority of the team was quarantined but it has no current active cases. The Wildcats worked out individually and held Zoom meetings while quarantined before returning to the ice as a team for the first time in two weeks last Friday.
This weekend will also mark the season-opener for the Black Bears. Maine paused its winter sports activities on Nov. 24 until at least Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 test results on campus, including individuals involved with athletic programs.
“It was a little bit of a shock, obviously, because we’ve been doing such a good job with it around the team but you look around the NCAA and around the country and we’re not the only team this is happening to,” said Maass, a senior and an assistant captain. “Every meeting we had before practice, coach would say, ‘Just treat every day as this is what’s happening today, and tomorrow could change.’ And unfortunately it did.”
Wildcats senior forward and assistant captain Eric MacAdams said he and his teammates had Zoom calls together just to hang out and the team still prepared as if it was practicing every day by studying video together with coaches.
Souza said his priority while the team could not meet was to stay in touch with his players.
“My biggest responsibility was continually just checking in on — because we had guys in different scenarios,” Souza said. “There were some guys that were positive, other guys who were quarantined, other guys who’ve had it before. We kind of ran the gamut here, so my biggest responsibility was just making sure that the guys were in a good place mentally — or in as good a place as possible.”
As team leaders, Maass, MacAdams and classmate and captain Charlie Kelleher have tried to keep their teammates feeling positive these past few weeks.
“It was definitely difficult,” Maass said. “If this situation had happened say a month ago, it would have been a lot different than right before our first game. I think the mood in the locker room was a little different but we just tried to stay as upbeat as possible.
“There’s so much uncertainty in the world these days that you’ve just got to try to make the best out of the situations and we’re just glad to have that in the past and we’re really excited to be able to get back on the ice this weekend and get going towards our first game this coming Friday.”
Considering it has been more than nine months since the Wildcats last played a game, Maass said he and his teammates are ready to go. Facing Maine adds a little bit extra to the opening weekend.
Souza said UNH will travel to Orono on Friday for that day’s game, stay overnight and head back to Durham after Saturday’s contest.
The away-game plan for most Hockey East programs this year is to travel on game day, he said.
“I like the fact that we’re going to play earlier in the day,” Souza said. “There’s no sense in waiting around. We’ve been waiting around long enough so let’s get up there and play.”
Denver transfer Ward not currently cleared by NCAASouza said left wing Tyler Ward, who transferred to UNH after two seasons at the University of Denver, currently cannot play this year but that may change soon.
There is an impending NCAA vote regarding granting immediate eligibility to all student-athletes who are in residence this year and UNH has also filed an appeal on Ward’s behalf, Souza said.
NCAA rules state a student-athlete must sit out one full sports season after transferring.
Ward, a 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound junior, logged 15 goals and 19 assists over his two seasons with Denver, which included a trip to the Frozen Four his freshman year.
If Ward does sit out this season, he will still have two years of eligibility remaining.