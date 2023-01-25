230126-spt-flinton

Dartmouth College’s Cooper Flinton, of Auburn, controls the puck during ECAC action in October at Harvard. The Big Green host Cornell on Friday and Colgate on Saturday at Thompson Arena in Hanover.

230126-spt-flinton

 Brian Foley Photo

THE Dartmouth College men’s hockey team is always trying to learn and improve but it is certainly more fun to learn from wins, coach Reid Cashman said.

The Big Green (4-15-1, 3-9-1 ECAC) are enjoying film sessions a little more this week coming off their first weekend sweep of the season, which also ended a four-game losing skid.