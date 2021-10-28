The local college hockey season hits its stride this weekend — and that includes the debut contests for the Rivier University men’s and women’s teams.
The Raiders teams, competing as NCAA Division III programs for the first time, will play a doubleheader tonight at Conway Arena in Nashua. The women will play Castleton at 4 p.m., followed by the men opposing SNHU at 7 p.m.
The teams will play their home games at Conway Arena.
Elsewhere, the UNH and Dartmouth men’s teams each have two-game weekends. The Wildcats will play a home-and-home series with Providence College, with tonight’s game in Rhode Island and Saturday’s contest at the Whittemore Center (7 p.m.). The teams played Sunday in Durham, with the Friars prevailing, 2-0, in UNH’s Hockey East opener.
UNH is 2-3 overall. The Friars (5-2, 2-0) rose to No. 8 in USCHO’s national poll this week.
Dartmouth, meanwhile, will make its long-awaited return to the ice tonight when it hosts No. 15 Harvard (8 p.m.). The Big Green and the rest of the Ivy League did not play last winter because of the pandemic, resulting in limited ECAC competition.
Saturday, Dartmouth hosts Hockey East member UConn at 8 p.m.
Football weekend: UNH hosts Spiders
The University of New Hampshire football team will try to break a four-game losing streak when it hosts CAA foe Richmond on Saturday at 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Boston).
The Wildcats are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the league. Richmond is 0-4 in conference play, 2-5 overall.
Also, the Dartmouth Big Green will try to put last Friday’s home loss to Columbia behind them when they visit Harvard on Saturday (noon, NESN) in a key Ivy League encounter.
Both clubs are 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the league.
In small college play on Saturday, Plymouth State goes for a fourth straight win when it visits Westfield State (noon); Saint Anselm hosts American International (1 p.m.), and Franklin Pierce travels to Waltham, Mass., to play Bentley (1 p.m.)