The UNH men’s hockey team has had nearly two weeks to prepare for what coach Mike Souza considers its most important weekend of the season.
Coming off a bye last week, the Wildcats (12-11-1, 6-8-1 Hockey East) have two crucial conference games on tap. They are scheduled to visit Merrimack College (12-11-1, 7-8-0) on Friday night at 7 before hosting Connecticut (12-11-0, 8-6-0) at the Whittemore Center in Durham Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
UNH (ninth) is four points behind Connecticut (seventh) and five behind Merrimack (sixth) in the 11-team Hockey East standings. The Huskies and Warriors are four and three points, respectively, behind fourth-place Providence College.
Every team will qualify for the single-elimination Hockey East playoffs this year, with the top five seeds receiving a first-round bye. Teams seeded Nos. 6-8 will host their first-round games.
“Time of year, standings, playoff time,” said Souza regarding why he views this as such a big weekend for his team. “This is what’s exciting about college hockey right now. You start getting into February, everything is heightened. Everything matters a little bit more.”
Souza called Merrimack “probably the hottest team in the country.”
The Warriors are 6-2 since the new year and their two losses were both by one goal, to then-No. 10 Massachusetts on Jan. 3 and Connecticut last Tuesday. Before its loss to the Huskies, Merrimack swept No. 17 Providence and then No.10 UMass Lowell on consecutive weekends.
Fourth-year Merrimack coach Scott Borek said the Warriors have gained confidence recently from the strong goaltending they have received from freshman Hugo Ollas and sophomore Zachary Borgiel. The Warriors have also vastly improved their special teams play since returning from the winter break, said Borek.
Borek, who was on Dick Umile’s staff at UNH for 13 seasons, said the Wildcats are playing the best he has seen them play in awhile.
“They’re very aggressive but they’re very structured,” Borek said of the Wildcats. “They’re also getting excellent goaltending. Their defense skates and moves pucks really well. I think arguably two of the teams that have been the hottest in January are going to play each other on Friday night.”
Alongside their 3-2 win over the Warriors, the Huskies defeated Yale, 5-1, and fell to No. 2 Quinnipiac in the Connecticut Ice Collegiate Hockey Tournament since their weekend split with UNH in Hartford, Conn., Jan. 21-22.
The Wildcats defeated UConn, 3-1, before falling, 3-2, in overtime the following night in a game Souza said they were simply outplayed. The loss ended UNH’s five-game winning streak.
UNH sophomore defenseman Luke Reid said it is helpful to have played an upcoming opponent recently but noted that familiarity goes both ways.
“You’ve got to try and do new things every night and try and play the same type of game with maybe a couple different things that might work a bit better against the way they play,” Reid said. “It’ll definitely be tough but we like our chances.”
Souza said UNH has had excellent practices both last week and so far this week, with players bringing good energy and intensity.
Before the overtime loss to Connecticut, the Wildcats finally started to get their offense going. Behind the scoring emergence of players like freshmen Colton Huard and Liam Devlin, UNH outscored its opponents, 23-7, over its five-game winning streak.
Huard, who was named the Hockey East Defender of the Month for January, is on a six-game point streak, during which he has tallied four goals and five assists. Devlin, a forward, has logged three goals and four assists in seven games since UNH returned from the winter break.
UNH entered the winter break tied with Vermont for last place in Hockey East in goals scored (27) and scored two or fewer goals in 13 games over its first half of the season. The Wildcats are now eighth in the conference in goals scored (53).
“I think a lot of guys are getting more and more confident as the season goes along,” Devlin said. “I also think we’re starting to put pucks to the net more often and taking smarter shots so that’s why we’re scoring more goals. But I think it comes down to a lot of players are playing with more confidence than they had in the beginning of the year, including myself.”
Reid said the locker room is always abuzz on game day but he and his teammates are especially excited each weekend now considering the tight conference standings.
“Every game counts so much that everyone wants to win it,” Reid said.
NH connection leading Bowdoin women
Concord’s Izzi Stoddard and Meriden’s Julia Surgenor are the top two offensive contributors for the Bowdoin College women’s hockey team.
Stoddard, a senior forward, leads the Polar Bears in both goals (10) and points (14). Classmate and fellow forward Surgenor is tied for the team lead in assists (five) and is second in points (12).
Bowdoin (9-6, 5-5 NESCAC) has also received three goals and three assists from Stoddard’s younger sister, Brett, a sophomore forward.
Bennett resigns at Union
Rick Bennett resigned as the Union College men’s hockey coach last week, with assistant coach John Ronan stepping in as the interim coach.
Bennett was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 20 following allegations that the college said were substantiated in its investigation regarding his coaching style and practices.
The Springfield, Mass., native guided Union to its only national title in 2014.
Bennett played at Providence, where he was coached by former Wildcat player Mike McShane and his assistants, Borek and Umile.
Wildcats at the Olympics
UNH will have representation in both the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin on Friday.
Daniel Winnik, who recorded 37 goals and 48 assists as a forward at UNH from 2003-06 before beginning his 11-season NHL career, is on Team Canada. David Lassonde, who was an assistant coach at UNH for 14 years over two stints and at Dartmouth from 2014-2020, is the goaltending coach for Team USA.
Nicoline Jensen, who played two seasons at UNH before beginning her professional career in Sweden after the 2015-16 collegiate campaign, is a forward and alternate captain for Denmark. Jensen, 29, is Denmark's fourth-oldest player. Denmark is is making its women’s hockey Olympic debut.