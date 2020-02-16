Nashua's Justin Pearson scored two goals including the game winner as Yale edged Dartmouth 4-3 in men's ECAC hockey play Saturday at Thompson Arena in Hanover.
The result left the teams tied for seventh in the ECAC with 18 points.
Will Graber put Dartmouth (11-10-4, 8-8-2 ECAC) on the board with his 11th goal of the year, from Tanner Paloscik, at 13:06 of the first period on the power play.
Pearson, a sophomore who played at Bishop Guertin High School, drew Yale even with his power-play goal, a rising wrist shot from the right wing circle, at 51 seconds of the second period. Tyler Welsh and Jack St. Ivany assisted.
Drew O'Connor put the Big Green back in front with his 15th goal of the year at 14:44, again on the power play.
But Yale (11-12-2, 8-8-2 ECAC) scored the next three to earn the win. Michael Young tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at 17:48 from Mitchell Smith and Evan Smith. Then Cole Donhauser scored at 6:28 of the third to put the Bulldogs in front 3-2. Pearson scored his second of the night at 9:01, from the edge of the crease, on a nice cross-ice pass from Curtis Hall to make it 4-2.
Pearson had a four-goal weekend, including two at Harvard in Yale's 4-4 tie on Friday night.
Graber scored his second of the night at 19:06 from Matt Baker and Quin Foreman to give Dartmouth hope, but Yale shut the door for the final 54 seconds.
Corbin Kaczperski made 30 saves for Yale. Adrian Clark stopped 31 shots for Dartmouth, which is at St. Lawrence and Clarkson next weekend.
BU finishes sweep of UNH
he University of New Hampshire outshot Boston University but came away with a 3-1 loss in Hockey East play Saturday night at Agganis Arena in Boston. The loss completed the Terriers' weekend sweep of UNH.
The loss dropped UNH, with 19 points, into ninth place with Northeastern in Hockey East, one point behind eighth-place Connecticut. The top eight teams make the postseason tournament. The four points BU earned this weekend at the Wildcats' expense move BU to 23 points, good for third place. Just five points separates UNH from first place Boston College and UMass with two weekends to go in the regular season.
The Wildcats (15-13-2, 9-10-1 Hockey East) struck first on Liam Blackburn's goal 1:24 into the game. Patrick Grasso and Jackson Pierson assisted. But BU's Wilmer Skoog tied it up with his second game in two nights at 9:07 on the power play. Case McCarthy and Jamie Armstrong assisted. Skoog's goal came on a five-minute power play as a UNH player was ejected for a major penalty for the second straight night. Liam Blackburn got the gate at 7:09 of the first period for a hit to the head.
The Wildcats thought they had the lead at 7:30 of the second when Grasso tucked a rebound home but the goal was waved off as the referees ruled the puck had previously been played with a high stick. That decision cost UNH as Patrick Curry put the Terriers ahead with a goal at 15:04. Dominick Fensore and Jake Wise assisted.
UNH had outshot the Terriers 27-10 throughout the first two periods but entered the third trailing by a goal. BU locked the game down in the third period, allowing only four shots to the Wildcats. UNH outshot BU 31-19 for the game.
Logan Cockerill's empty-netter with 20 seconds to play was the final goal.
Sam Tucker made 30 saves for BU (12-9-8, 9-5-5 Hockey East). Bedford's Mike Robinson stopped 16 shots for UNH.
The Wildcats have this coming weekend off before playing a home-and-home with UMass Lowell the following weekend.
BU women blank UNH, 2-0
UNH goalie Ava Boutilier made 37 saves in the Wildcats’ 2-0 loss at Boston University on Sunday afternoon.
With the win, BU (22-6-4, 16-6-3) locked up the No. 2 seed in Hockey East.
Sixth-place UNH (15-14-4, 11-12-3 has one regular-season game left, on Saturday at home against Boston College.