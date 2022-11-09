JUSTIN PEARSON got used to playing against the University of Connecticut men’s hockey team while at Yale. When he joined the Huskies this season for his final year of eligibility, it did not take him long to get comfortable playing with them, either.
Pearson, a forward from Nashua, said everything at UConn has been a good fit: the school, coach Mike Cavanaugh’s program and the team’s style of play.
Pearson recorded 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) and twice played against UConn over his three seasons at Yale. (The Bulldogs did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.)
The Bishop Guertin graduate is one of four transfers and 16 new players who joined the No. 7 Huskies (9-1-1, 6-1-0 Hockey East) this season.
“Once the practices started, there were a ton of new guys,” said Pearson, a member of BG’s 2015 NHIAA Division I championship team. “The coaches did a great job getting everyone on the same page and just working towards a common goal. The transition was pretty easy in that regard.”
UConn, which plays the University of New Hampshire in February, looks to pressure pucks, values hard work and has plenty of skilled players, Pearson said.
Pearson (one goal, five assists) said he tries to pressure the puck, which he considers a big part of his game, and create quick transition opportunities off of caused turnovers. Freshmen Samu Salminen and Matthew Wood (four goals, six assists) have been his linemates recently.
“I think all three of us have really good vision on the ice and we like to control the puck and make small, little plays in open space,” Pearson said. “I think we have enough skill to expose a lot of defensemen. ... All three of us have really strong shots, especially Matthew Wood. I think anytime we can get it in a scoring opportunity, it’s a dangerous threat.”
Pearson’s first goal in a UConn sweater was the game-winner in the Huskies’ 3-2 triumph over Maine last Saturday. Pearson scored on a bar-down shot with 4:24 remaining.
Pearson, who is pursuing his MBA at UConn and wants to play professionally after college, said he is part of a special team this year.
“It’s kind of obvious we have a ton of skill in practice and you can just tell every guy can bring a lot to the team,” Pearson said. “It’s truly a great opportunity — what we have — and we’ve just got to keep working our best to make our dreams become reality.”
Advice from Ned Braden
UNH alum and “Slap Shot” star Michael Ontkean gave Mike Souza a piece of advice a few years ago that has stuck with the Wildcats coach.
Ontkean, who was UNH’s leading goal scorer during the 1967-68 season (30) and played minor-leaguer Ned Braden in the cult favorite movie, told Souza that you don’t find ways to score goals. You create them.
The Wildcats will look to end their recent scoring drought in their two Hockey East games at the University of Vermont this weekend. The Catamounts (2-6-1, 0-6-0) will host UNH (3-6-1, 0-6-1) on Friday and Saturday night at 7.
UNH has scored two or fewer goals in seven games, including two shutout losses. The Wildcats are coming off 6-2 and 3-0 losses to No. 15 Northeastern University last weekend.
UNH ranks ninth in the 11-team Hockey East in goals (19). Vermont is last with 13 goals.
Souza said UNH’s defensemen have not been great at getting pucks to the net with urgency. Changing that has been an emphasis in practice recently.
The Wildcats also need to do a better job of holding onto pucks in the offensive end and not be so quick to go low to high, he said.
“I think teams are good at boxing out and I think plays have a tendency to die easier when you do that,” Souza said. “We’ve really, really tried to work on that the last couple weeks. It’s gotten better but certainly not anywhere near where it needs to be.”
UNH sophomore forward Robert Cronin said the Wildcats want to attack inside the dot areas, find their defensemen and have a net-front presence this weekend.
UNH watched film on how several NHL teams create scoring chances this week, Cronin said.
“Having a willingness to get pucks on net and score goals and be ready to shoot, I think, are a lot of the things myself and the team are going to really focus on this weekend so we can get out of this funk of us not scoring,” Cronin said.
ECAC tournament changesECAC Hockey announced Wednesday that its men’s and women’s postseason tournaments will not have best-of-three first-round series this season.
Both tournaments will hold single-elimination first round games before their respective quarterfinals.
The ECAC men’s tournament adopted the best-of-three format in 2002.
Dartmouth’s men’s team is on the road this weekend, at Union on Friday night and at RPI on Saturday night.
Fitzpatrick earns first win at PSUFirst-year Plymouth State University women’s hockey coach Mollie Fitzpatrick earned her first win leading the program last Saturday when the Panthers defeated Curry College, 3-2, at Hanaway Rink.
Freshman Sanna Augustsson scored the Panthers’ go-ahead goal on a power play 7:39 into the third period.
Sophie Streed, a senior forward from Surry, earned the secondary assist on Augustsson’s game-winning tally.
Plymouth State (1-3-0) will host New England College (2-1-0) in a New England Hockey Conference bout on Friday at 6 p.m.
Career firsts for NH’s Muthersbaugh, DumondGilford resident Alex Muthersbaugh notched his first career assist for the Southern New Hampshire University men’s team and Hampton’s Lindsey Dumond scored her first career goal for the Franklin Pierce University women’s team last Saturday.
Muthersbaugh, a freshman defenseman, assisted on Ryan Clear’s game-tying power-play goal in the second period of the Penmen’s 2-1 Northeast-10 Conference triumph at Saint Michael’s College.
Muthersbaugh scored his first career goal in SNHU’s 4-2 loss at Framingham State on Oct. 29.
Dumond, a graduate student transfer from UNH, put home a rebound power-play goal with 4:42 remaining in Franklin Pierce’s 2-0 home New England Women’s Hockey Alliance triumph over Saint Michael’s
Dumond, a forward, logged five goals and five assists over 121 games for UNH before joining the Ravens this season.
Franklin Pierce (3-5-1, 2-1-1 NEWHA) will host Saint Anselm College (6-7-1, 6-2-1) on Friday at 4 p.m. before traveling to Sullivan Arena to play the Hawks on Saturday at 2 p.m.