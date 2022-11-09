Pearson

UConn’s Justin Pearson, of Nashua, joins the action during a Huskies game against Union last month at the XL Center in Hartford.

 UCONN ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

JUSTIN PEARSON got used to playing against the University of Connecticut men’s hockey team while at Yale. When he joined the Huskies this season for his final year of eligibility, it did not take him long to get comfortable playing with them, either.

Pearson, a forward from Nashua, said everything at UConn has been a good fit: the school, coach Mike Cavanaugh’s program and the team’s style of play.