ALEX GAGNE is a perfectionist who wants to make the right play all the time, UNH hockey coach Mike Souza said.
The freshman defenseman from Bedford has experienced ups and downs like many first-year college players do, but, most of the time, he does make the perfect play, Souza said.
“The one thing I want to bring is just consistency,” Gagne said. “Whether that be breaking pucks up, maybe blocking a shot — just little things that are consistent that I can help contribute to the team.”
The 6-foot-4-inch, 207-pound, left-shot blueliner leads the Wildcats in blocked shots (32) entering their game Friday night (7) at Vermont (5-18-2, 3-10-2 Hockey East). UNH (12-13-1, 6-10-1) is also set to host No. 13 UMass Lowell (16-6-3, 12-5-1) for another conference bout on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Gagne, who also has five assists this year, said he prides himself on the defensive side of his game, like blocking shots, and feels he has improved both his skating and ability to break the puck out this season. Those strides have come with guidance from UNH assistant coach and Nashua native Jeff Giuliano, who Gagne began working with at age 16 when he attended a summer camp Giuliano held.
Gagne, a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect (sixth round, 2021), said he has benefited from analyzing film with Giuliano and that the two have focused all season on improving his skating.
“I think he’s progressing real, real nice,” Souza said of Gagne. “Jeff does a great job with him and all the D but he and Alex, I think, have a special connection, which is nice ... He has an uncanny knack to see sticks and make plays under pressure and (he’s) a real cerebral player and he’s getting stronger. As he gets stronger, his feet are going to continue to get better.”
UNH senior forward and assistant captain Eric MacAdams said it is always a battle to try to get around Gagne in practice.
“He’s a very talented kid and going against him in practice is very hard,” MacAdams said. “He’s a big kid with a very good stick ... He takes pride on one-on-ones. I know him and Jackson (Pierson) go at it all the time in practice. I try to go at it with him just to get him on that edge a little bit but only good things to say about him so far.”
Gagne said he has learned a lot from conversations with his fellow defensemen, especially the seniors. Recently, the Bedford High graduate has been skating alongside classmate Colton Huard, who has logged goals and six assists since UNH returned from the holiday break.
Huard has helped Gagne develop the offensive side of his game and the two have built great chemistry, Gagne said.
“I would say we’re both two-way defensemen where we’re both responsible in both ends,” Gagne said. “I think we complement each other well in the D zone ... Sometimes we won’t have to say anything. We know I’m right behind him, he’s right behind me.”
Souza said he has been impressed by Gagne’s development and is looking forward to seeing how the defenseman progresses over his time in the program.
“I think he’s got such a bright future with us and beyond,” Souza said.
In first season, Rivier impressing
Rivier University men’s hockey coach Matthew Keating said this inaugural season is more about building a foundation than wins but the Raiders have still been competitive.
Rivier won its first varsity game, 5-4, over Southern New Hampshire University on Oct. 29 and is 5-12-2 entering its scheduled series at SUNY Canton this weekend. That season-opening win was the first of six one-goal games for the Raiders, over which they have gone 2-4. Rivier also won, 2-1, at Southern Maine in a preseason exhibition.
“We’ve competed and, to be honest, I think we’re further ahead than I thought we’d be at this point,” said Keating, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruitment coordinator at Babson College and Tufts University.
The Raiders’ mentality is they will play anybody at anytime, Keating said, which they proved earlier this year when they made the hour-long trip to Horgan Arena in Auburn, Mass., to play Anna Maria at 9:30 p.m. on a Thursday. The team could not secure a bus so players and coaches drove themselves to the rink.
Keating said his players this year are relentless and do not give up. Captains Jon Tavella, Nicolas Paolucci, both forwards, and goaltender Luke Newell are among the 27 freshmen on Rivier’s roster. Leading scorer Milan Breczko (15 goals) is fourth in the nation in goals per game (.79).
When recruiting, Keating said he emphasizes being part something special in laying the groundwork of a program. The Raiders already have 4-5 commits for next season, he said.
“I tell the guys ... you’re going to build your foundation that when you look back down the road five, 10, 15 years, you’re going to look back and be like, ‘This is something I got to build and be a part of,’” Keating said. “To me, that means something and there are guys we have that really take that to heart.”
Dartmouth allows fans back at hockey, basketball games
While it will be at a limited capacity, Dartmouth College is now allowing the public to attend hockey games at Thompson Arena and basketball games at Leede Arena.
Fans must show either proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the game to attend and masks must be worn at all times inside the arenas.
Tickets can be purchased only online through the Dartmouth ticket office website or over the phone. All tickets will be sold and honored as general admission.
Dartmouth’s previous policy, which went into effect on Dec. 22, banned public attendance at its home sports events due to the pandemic.
Fans who purchased tickets for basketball or hockey games that happened during the public attendance ban can use those to attend any remaining home games.
No outside food will be permitted and the concession stands will remain closed.
Dartmouth stated in its media release that “these attendance restrictions will extend through the remainder of the winter season but can be adjusted as updates on the COVID-19 virus become available.”
The Dartmouth men’s hockey team (3-16-3, 2-11-2 ECAC) is scheduled to host conference foes Brown on Friday night (8) and Yale on Saturday night (8). The Big Green women’s hockey team (8-15-1, 2-14-1 ECAC) is set to host 3 p.m. conference matinees against Quinnipiac University on Friday and Princeton on Saturday and another game against Princeton on Sunday at 1 p.m.