PSU's Krollis

Plymouth State’s Niks Krollis turns the corner on Worcester State’s Brigham Neuhold during the MASCAC tournament championship game last Saturday. The Panthers won, 5-2, and will host the University of New England in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament this coming Saturday night at Hanaway Rink.

 JOHN-SCOTT SHERBURNE

Craig Russell never said it in past seasons but he feels confident enough to this year.

The 13th-year Plymouth State University men’s hockey coach said this year’s team is built to go deep into the NCAA Division III tournament.