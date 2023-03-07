Craig Russell never said it in past seasons but he feels confident enough to this year.
The 13th-year Plymouth State University men’s hockey coach said this year’s team is built to go deep into the NCAA Division III tournament.
The No. 8 Panthers (23-3-1), who won their fourth straight Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference title last weekend, are skilled, fast, resilient and have made plays at the right time all year, Russell said.
“Looking into the tournament, I know what else is out there, too, in the country and where everyone is ranked and everything and I think we’ve got it,” he said. “I think we’ve got the team and the talent to do it but I also think we’ve got the mental capacity to do it — to make a run here.”
Plymouth State will look to capture its first NCAA tournament victory in its sixth appearance on Saturday, when it hosts No. 10 University of New England (19-6-2) at 7 p.m. at Hanaway Rink.
The Nor’Easters, who fell at Curry College in the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals, defeated Plymouth State in the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament, 3-2, in overtime.
The Panthers are riding a program-record 19-game winning streak, set the program record for wins in a season and went 18-0-0 in MASCAC play.
Plymouth State last lost, 5-3, at then-No.4 Utica on Nov. 25 — a game that tested the Panthers’ resilience.
Plymouth State had several players out either injured or with a stomach bug that went through the team. More than a few players felt ill on the bench and senior forward Jacob Laurin pulled his groin in the first period, Russell said. Despite all those obstacles, the Panthers scored late in the second period and early in the third to pull within one before Utica notched its insurance goal with 3:33 remaining.
Still far from healthy, Plymouth State earned a 1-0 triumph at Trine University two days later behind a 38-save performance from senior goaltender Brendahn Brawley, marking his first of four shutouts.
“It was an interesting weekend but I also think it brought us together,” Russell said.
After Plymouth State’s 2-1 triumph at UMass Dartmouth and 3-2 overtime win at Fitchburg State in January, Russell said the Panthers started to believe they could finish unbeaten in MASCAC play.
Plymouth State surrendered the first goal in both games and forced overtime against Fitchburg State on Carson Lanceleve‘s power-play goal that came with 4:44 left in regulation.
“We didn’t have it on both of those nights and yet we still found a way,” Russell said. “The celebration with the guys (after Fitchburg State) was pretty cool because I think we really were realizing how special of a season we could put together.”
When Plymouth State defeated Worcester State, 5-2, at home last Saturday to win the MASCAC title in its 10th conference final appearance over the past 11 seasons, the Panthers’ championship celebration was more subdued than past years, Russell said.
“I think it’s because we proved that we were the best team all year,” he said. “We just knew that we kind of needed to check this box. … I will never tell the guys not to celebrate a big win — obviously, it’s important for them to enjoy it but for us as coaches, it was like, ‘OK, what’s next?’ And I think the players kind of took that, too.”
While Russell said the Panthers have a defensive mindset this season, they own the third-best scoring offense (4.93 goals per game) in the country entering the NCAA tournament.
Senior captain and forward Myles Abbate leads Plymouth State in points (39), goals (15) and assists (24). The Norwell, Mass., resident also led the MASCAC in points and assists.
Abbate’s linemates, freshman Will Redick (11 goals, 20 assists) and sophomore Connor Tait (14 goals, 15 assists), rank third and fifth, respectively, on the team in points.
“I think those three have really emerged as our top line pretty regularly here over the last month and a half,” Russell said. “Every night they’re a threat but they’re also really good defensively.”
The Panthers’ biggest strengths, though, have been their defensive core and Brawley in goal, Russell said. Brawley, who was Plymouth State’s No. 2 goalie behind Kalle Andersson last year, led the MASCAC in save percentage (.931) and goals against average (2.06).
Andersson, who is from Taby, Sweden, missed this season due to delays with his visa renewal, Russell said.
Seniors Ted Austin and Niks Krollis have been the Panthers’ defensive leaders, Russell said.
Austin (one goal, 13 assists) and Abbate finished tied for the MASCAC lead in plus-minus rating (plus-25). Krollis, who played high school hockey at Bishop Brady, owns a plus-16 rating and has posted eight goals and 14 assists.
For the Panthers to make a deep playoff run, Russell said they just have to focus on what has gotten them to this point — being dialed in on the defensive end, utilizing their speed in all three zones and managing the puck well between the top of the circles.
“When we do the right things and we play the right way we’re a really, really good team and my hope is that this group gets what they deserve,” Russell said, “and what they deserve is a lot.”
UNH confident heading back to Providence
When the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team beat then-No.11 Providence College in January, it was a turning point confidence-wise for the team, Wildcats captain Chase Stevenson said.
The senior forward said UNH has that same confidence as it prepares for its first-round Hockey East tournament game at the Friars (14-13-7, 9-9-6 Hockey East) tonight at 7.
The 11-team Hockey East tournament is a single-elimination format this season.
The Wildcats (11-20-3, 6-15-3) defeated Providence, 2-0, at Schneider Arena on Jan. 8 behind first-period goals from Stevenson and Cy LeClerc, a freshman from Brentwood, and a 35-save shutout from senior goaltender David Fessenden.
“We were really preaching, at that time, we wanted to be a harder team to play against,” Stevenson said. “I thought, in the first half of the year, it attributes to having so many new players but I thought we were easy to play against. We weren’t as physical. We weren’t as prepared for the games. When I look back at that game, that was something we really focused on was our physicality and that’s something we need to focus on going into this week.”
That 2-0 victory over the Friars in January started a three-game winning streak and 7-4-2 run to end the season for UNH.
Providence, which tied and beat UNH over an October home-and-home series, had about as difficult of a second half of the season as the Wildcats did in a first half.
The Friars went 3-9-2 after the holiday break and lost their last three regular-season games. UNH took a 4-14-1 record into the break.
UNH coach Mike Souza said he expects the Friars to be hard-nosed and physical and considers them solid from the net out. While Souza said he considers it a fool’s errand to talk about what the team did in early January, it played with a high-compete level in that win over the Friars.
UNH junior defenseman Nikolai Jenson, who missed the past two games with an injury, will be available tonight, Souza said.
“To be honest, we didn’t really care who we played against but, when it fell to Providence, we have some confidence playing in that building,” Stevenson said, “and everyone knows it’s going to be a physical game and we’ve been playing really hard. Everyone’s excited and ready to go.”