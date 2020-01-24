The University of New Hampshire hockey team beat another nationally ranked team on Friday, riding a shutout performance from goalie Mike Robinson and Will MacKinnon’s second-period goal to take down No. 7 UMass 1-0 at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.
UNH has won five of its last six games and is 5-2-0 against nationally ranked teams, including 2-0 against UMass. The Wildcats (13-9-1 overall, 7-6-0 in Hockey East) and Minutemen (16-8-1 and 9-5-1) play again Saturday night at 7 at the Whittemore Center.
Robinson, a junior from Bedford, made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season. His first shutout was also by a 1-0 score, in overtime, over Boston College on Nov. 1 at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
Robinson’s biggest stop of the night came during untimed play: on a second-period penalty shot by Bobby Trivigno, who tried a wrist shot from straight on. Robinson stopped the puck with his pads.
MacKinnon’s goal was his second huge one in a span of 13 days. On Jan. 11, the defenseman scored in overtime as the Wildcats beat Northeastern 5-4.
On Friday night, he collected a loose puck a stride before the blue line and one-timed a blast past UMass goalie Matt Murray (18 saves).
Filip Engaras and Patrick Grasso assisted on the play.
Cornell 3, Dartmouth 2
At Lynah Rink in Ithaca, N.Y., the top-ranked Big Red rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pin the 20th-ranked Big Green.
Tanner Palocsik’s second-period goal gave Dartmouth a 2-1 lead but Cornell evened things before the period’s close and won it on Jeff Malott’s strike at 4:16 of the third.
Cam Strong scored in the first period for Dartmouth (10-6-3 overall, 7-4-1 in the ECAC). Goalie Adrian Clark made 35 saves for Dartmouth while Matthew Galajda made 20 stops for Cornell (14-1-3 and 9-1-1). Cornell’s only loss of the season came at Dartmouth on Dec. 7.
Dartmouth plays at Colgate tonight at 7:30.