WHEN the Saint Anselm College women’s hockey team visited Harvard University last season, coach Jen Kindret said there were some wide eyes among the Hawks.
That has not been the case this season.
Playing its first full 35-game Division I schedule this winter, Saint Anselm, Kindret said, has gotten over the shock value of playing established, nonconference opponents and is out to make its own name in the D-I field.
“This year, we’re going into these rinks and we’re not trying to survive,” Kindret said. “We’re trying to win games and prove we belong.”
The Hawks went 16-13-3 overall and 11-6-3 in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) in its first season playing only Division I competition last year.
Kindret, who is in her second year leading Saint Anselm, said it was important to her when crafting the Hawks’ non-conference schedule this season to face teams from strong conferences and with different playing styles. That approach, Kindret said, will help Saint Anselm if it qualifies for the 11-team NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.
This is the first season that the NEWHA champion will receive an automatic bid into the tournament field. Saint Anselm (11-11-1) currently leads the NEWHA with a 10-3-1 conference record.
The Hawks split their home-and-home series with Dartmouth College in November and came back from the holiday break with 4-2 losses to Hockey East members Merrimack College and the University of New Hampshire.
In the first-ever meeting between the programs, Saint Anselm built 1-0 and 2-1 leads on UNH in the first two periods on Monday at the Whittemore Center.
“They were what we expected,” UNH coach Hilary Witt said of the Hawks. “They work really hard, they make it difficult, they put a lot of pressure on you and they try to get you out of your game plan.”
Kindret said Assumption College joining the currently seven-team NEWHA next season shrinks her non-conference schedule but she wants to continue playing local nonconference teams like Dartmouth and UNH.
Dartmouth and Saint Anselm have played each of the past two seasons. UNH will play at Saint Anselm next season, Kindret said. Another New Hampshire program, Franklin Pierce University, is also a NEWHA member.
Saint Anselm graduate student and tri-captain Kelly Golini said the Hawks have been more competitive in their non-conference games this season than last year and that those games have helped all the NEWHA teams improve.
The Hawks have played established D-I programs like Dartmouth, UNH, Northeastern, Harvard, Yale, Maine, Quinnipiac, Mercyhurst and Yale over the past two seasons.
No. 3 Yale will play at Saint Anselm next Tuesday in the Hawks’ final non-conference game this season.
“Going back into conference play, it only makes us stronger when you play a tough team like that,” said Golini, a forward from Tewksbury, Mass. “It really makes your legs get moving, it makes your shots faster, it makes your game play much stronger. It’s really good for when it comes time for our (conference) playoffs because we have played such harsh competition.”
Golini said it has been special to be part of a program that is growing into something bigger than it was when she came in as a freshman.
“Making that jump to Division I and having to grow this different level of compete within our program has been amazing to see how the girls have responded and, honestly, how the school has responded,” Golini said. “They’ve given us so much credit, so much help in order to get the program to be one of those established Division I programs and it’s only getting better every year.”
Witt said she appreciates the NEWHA member schools’ commitment to play full Division I schedules and called it important for the growth of the women’s game at the college level.
Playing accomplished Division I programs over the past few seasons has shown the Hawks what it takes to achieve the accolades some of their opponents have, Kindret said.
“It’s great to see these facilities and these historic programs,” Kindret said. “It’s great to see what they’re doing. We want to bring Saint Anselm to national prominence. ... We strive to get better every day and seeing these and facing these nonconference opponents just brings it to life.”
Friars, Sacred Heart on tap for UNH men
The UNH men’s team will visit No. 11 Providence College on Friday night (7) for a Hockey East bout before hosting Sacred Heart of the Atlantic Hockey Association on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Wildcats fell, 4-3 and 3-2, at Union of the ECAC last weekend in their first two games since the holiday break. UNH (4-16-1, 0-11-1 Hockey East) entered the break with a 5-4 overtime triumph over Arizona State that snapped an 0-12-1 winless streak.
UNH outshot Union, 72-27, and went 4-for-7 on the power play on the weekend.
The Wildcats tied Providence, 2-2, at the Whittemore Center on Oct. 28 (the Friars won the shootout) and fell, 3-1, at Providence the following night.
Sacred Heart (10-7-1) and UNH have played only one other time: a 2-2 draw in Durham on Nov. 4, 2016.
Dartmouth men end skid to close out tourney
The Dartmouth men’s team ended a nine-game losing streak with its 4-3 victory over fellow Ivy League and ECAC member Yale last Saturday in its Ledyard Classic consolation game.
The tournament host Big Green broke a 3-3 tie with 5:29 left on Tyler Campbell’s third goal in as many games.
Dartmouth (2-11-1, 1-5-1 ECAC) opened the tournament with a 3-2 overtime loss to then-No. 6 Merrimack College of Hockey East.
Over the Big Green’s losing streak, five were decided by one goal and two were overtime losses to top-15 teams. Then-No. 14 UMass Lowell defeated Dartmouth, 4-3 in overtime, as part of the Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Nov. 26.
The Big Green will play two conference bouts this weekend: at ECAC-leading and No. 2 Quinnipiac University (15-1-3, 10-0-0) on Friday night (7) and at Princeton (7-8-0, 5-6-0) on Saturday night (7).
Individual highlights
UNH freshman and Brentwood resident Cy LeClerc tallied a career-high three assists in the Wildcats’ 4-3 loss to Union last Friday. All of UNH’s goals in that game came on the power play.
LeClerc is tied with Colton Huard for the team lead in points (14) and leads the team in goals (eight).
Saint Anselm senior forward and Salem resident Matt Hayes scored his sixth goal of the season in the Hawks’ 4-3 overtime triumph over Williams last Saturday. His tally, which came 9:24 into the second period, tied the game at 2-2.
Hayes is tied with Andrew Andary for the team lead in points (13) and for second in goals entering the Hawks’ Northeast-10 Conference game at rival Southern New Hampshire University (5-8-0, 4-5-0 NE-10) on Friday night (7:30) at the Ice Den in Hooksett.
Saint Anselm (9-5-1, 5-3-1 NE-10) fell, 4-0, at Bowdoin on Tuesday.